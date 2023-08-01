Wanting to start my own agency

Hey all background about me i am a Web developer for a massive digital marketing company based out of the US. I average closing 5-8 new prospects at about $400-$700 a month for website hosting, developing, seo, sm management etc. All of my own prospecting. However I do nothing on the back end once the client is signed up.

I am thinking of white-labeling SEO and using my prospecting and ability to set, run, and close demos to build an agency.

I know nothing is easy and there is a lot to learn I just wanted to speed up the learning curve and utilize Site Point and Reddit.

Hoping for some thoughts, red flags, advice, and things to look out for.