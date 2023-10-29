Thoughts on setting up a web development agency

Hi, I’m a university student considering starting a web development agency where I approach small businesses in a particular niche and offer to build them websites. Do you think this a lucrative business idea? There are so many website builders out there now which allow anyone to quickly put together a simple website, so would people be willing to pay a lot of money for this service?

At the moment I have a basic understanding of HTML, CSS and Javascript but nowhere near enough to be able to put together a full fledged website that people would pay for. So do you think I should put in the time to learn HTML/CSS/JS considering that now we have so many simple website builders like Wix, squarespace and webflow?