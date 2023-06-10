VS Code validation hic up

HTML & CSS
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fforallthetime.com%2Fhover%2Findex.html

i corrected that last slash (every where i was told)

<img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/8.jpg" alt="nature scene">

still wont validate

now an img tag has no ending slash, yes?

please tell me where my problem is

please provide the correct code, and an explanation so i can learn here :slight_smile:

i did try reading the info message

dont understand what the info mesage is telling me

Trailing slash on void elements [has no effect](https://github.com/validator/validator/wiki/Markup-%C2%BB-Void-elements#trailing-slashes-in-void-element-start-tags-do-not-mark-the-start-tags-as-self-closing) and [interacts badly with unquoted attribute values](https://github.com/validator/validator/wiki/Markup-%C2%BB-Void-elements#trailing-slashes-directly-preceded-by-unquoted-attribute-values).

From line 46, column 25; to line 46, column 61

`          <input type="checkbox" id="drop-3" />↩↩ `

also, top 4 infos i dont get

Info: Trailing slash on void elements has no effect and interacts badly with unquoted attribute values.

From line 17, column 9; to line 17, column 43

>↩ <input type="checkbox" id="drop" />↩

please correct my issue

i have tried everything i can think of, including adding tha last / just to see

please help me out

if its oubvious and i missed it, sorry

thanks!

That page validates with this message.

Screen Shot 2023-06-10 at 19.55.11
Screen Shot 2023-06-10 at 19.55.11822×564 33.3 KB

There are no errors you have fixed them all :slight_smile:

Document checking completed. No errors or warnings to show.

Source

  1. <!DOCTYPE html>
  2. <html lang="en">
  3. ``
  4. <head>
  5. <meta charset="UTF-8">
  6. <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
  7. <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
  8. <title>Document</title>
  9. <link rel="stylesheet" href="index.css">
  10. </head>
  11. ``
  12. <body>
  13. <nav>
  14. ``
  15. ``
  16. <label for="drop" class="toggle">Menu</label>
  17. <input type="checkbox" id="drop">
  18. <ul class="menu">
  19. <li><a href="#">Home</a></li>
  20. <li>
  21. <!-- First Tier Drop Down -->
  22. <label for="drop-1" class="toggle">Links +</label>
  23. <a href="#">Links</a>
  24. <input type="checkbox" id="drop-1">
  25. <ul>
  26. <li><a href="#">Links 1</a></li>
  27. <li><a href="#">Links 2</a></li>
  28. <li><a href="#">Links 3</a></li>
  29. </ul>
  30. ``
  31. </li>
  32. <li>
  33. ``
  34. <!-- First Tier Drop Down -->
  35. <label for="drop-2" class="toggle">Programs +</label>
  36. <a href="#">Programs</a>
  37. <input type="checkbox" id="drop-2">
  38. <ul>
  39. <li><a href="#">Programs 1</a></li>
  40. <li><a href="#">Programs 2</a></li>
  41. <li>
  42. ``
  43. <!-- Second Tier Drop Down -->
  44. <label for="drop-3" class="toggle">Tutorials +</label>
  45. <a href="#">Tutorials</a>
  46. <input type="checkbox" id="drop-3">
  47. ``
  48. <ul>
  49. <li><a href="#">Tutorials 1</a></li>
  50. <li><a href="#">Tutorials 2</a></li>
  51. <li><a href="#">Tutorials 3</a></li>
  52. </ul>
  53. </li>
  54. </ul>
  55. </li>
  56. <li><a href="#">Articles</a></li>
  57. <li><a href="#">Updates</a></li>
  58. <li><a href="#">Contact</a></li>
  59. <li><a href="#">About Us</a></li>
  60. </ul>
  61. </nav>
  62. ``
  63. ``
  64. ``
  65. <div class="container-fluid">
  66. ``
  67. <div class="row">
  68. <div class="column">
  69. ``
  70. ``
  71. <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Voluptates, ab? Tempora exercitationem
  72. voluptatibus, aliquid nam numquam excepturi quasi quidem cumque accusamus recusandae ex c
  73. orrupti optio fuga saepe officia quae iste distinctio beatae omnis in. Voluptas aliquam sit modi
  74. quibusdam est! </p>
  75. ``
  76. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/8.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  77. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/10.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  78. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/12.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  79. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/20.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  80. </div>
  81. <div class="column">
  82. ``
  83. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/22.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  84. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/24.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  85. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/27.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  86. <p>Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet consectetur adipisicing elit. Voluptates, ab? Tempora exercitationem
  87. voluptatibus, aliquid nam numquam excepturi quasi quidem cumque accusamus recusandae ex c
  88. orrupti optio fuga saepe officia quae iste distinctio beatae omnis in. Voluptas aliquam sit modi
  89. quibusdam est! </p>
  90. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/28.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  91. </div>
  92. <div class="column">
  93. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/29.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  94. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/36.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  95. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/c.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  96. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/e.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  97. <img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/u.jpg" alt="nature scene">
  98. </div>
  99. </div>
  100. </div>
  101. ``
  102. ``
  103. ``
  104. </body>
  105. ``
  106. </html>

Used the HTML parser.

Total execution time 14 milliseconds.