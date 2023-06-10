VS Code validation hic up

see
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fforallthetime.com%2Fhover%2Findex.html
i corrected that last slash (every where i was told)
<img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/8.jpg" alt="nature scene">
still wont validate
now an
img tag has no ending slash, yes?
please tell me where my problem is
please provide the correct code, and an explanation so i can learn here
i did try reading the info message
dont understand what the info mesage is telling me
Trailing slash on void elements [has no effect](https://github.com/validator/validator/wiki/Markup-%C2%BB-Void-elements#trailing-slashes-in-void-element-start-tags-do-not-mark-the-start-tags-as-self-closing) and [interacts badly with unquoted attribute values](https://github.com/validator/validator/wiki/Markup-%C2%BB-Void-elements#trailing-slashes-directly-preceded-by-unquoted-attribute-values).
From line 46, column 25; to line 46, column 61
` <input type="checkbox" id="drop-3" />↩↩ `
also, top 4 infos i dont get
Info: Trailing slash on void elements has no effect and interacts badly with unquoted attribute values.
From line 17, column 9; to line 17, column 43
>↩ <input type="checkbox" id="drop" />↩
please correct my issue
i have tried everything i can think of, including adding tha last
/ just to see
please help me out
if its oubvious and i missed it, sorry
thanks!