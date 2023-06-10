VS Code validation hic up

see

https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fforallthetime.com%2Fhover%2Findex.html

i corrected that last slash (every where i was told)

<img src="https://forallthetime.com/hover/IMAGES/8.jpg" alt="nature scene">

still wont validate

now an img tag has no ending slash, yes?

please tell me where my problem is

please provide the correct code, and an explanation so i can learn here

i did try reading the info message

dont understand what the info mesage is telling me

Trailing slash on void elements [has no effect](https://github.com/validator/validator/wiki/Markup-%C2%BB-Void-elements#trailing-slashes-in-void-element-start-tags-do-not-mark-the-start-tags-as-self-closing) and [interacts badly with unquoted attribute values](https://github.com/validator/validator/wiki/Markup-%C2%BB-Void-elements#trailing-slashes-directly-preceded-by-unquoted-attribute-values). From line 46, column 25; to line 46, column 61 ` <input type="checkbox" id="drop-3" />↩↩ `

also, top 4 infos i dont get

Info: Trailing slash on void elements has no effect and interacts badly with unquoted attribute values.

From line 17, column 9; to line 17, column 43

>↩ <input type="checkbox" id="drop" />↩

please correct my issue

i have tried everything i can think of, including adding tha last / just to see

please help me out

if its oubvious and i missed it, sorry

thanks!