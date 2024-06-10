Transferring Site to New Host Possibly

So I hired a Marketing company for advertising, and they rebuilt the site and wants me to point it to “their” server which I believe is AWS. The site is currently hosted on a private host server and I really like it. I do not mind switching host, but if I can saty with my current host, that would be ideal, and it seems that this is causing issues with them trying to get the rebuild site live.

So, I bought the domain name from NameCheap and used NameCheap to enter in the information from my private host server to point my domain name to his server. Now, in NameCheap there is no record of a Hosting Service. The site has been working fine and is producing.

In this case, what would be the best thing to do? The support at NameCheap is OK, but I am getting conflicting info depending on which agent is replying. The tech for the Marketing Company is really confused, and the woman I was working with on the site rebuild is on vacation, I think she gets back tomorrow.

Any help is greatly appreciated! J