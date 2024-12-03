The looming disaster of AI

expected an op ed, got a dissertation of opinion. Not sure you can call something that long a “summary”.

I think perhaps his opinion is, despite his protestation, the doomsayer side of it, the AI companies are spinning the glorious side of it, and the truth of the future lies somewhere in the middle.

I’m hardly surprised that AI modelling is plateauing, but that doesn’t necessarily mean its a dead end with no avenues of expansion that is going to immediately collapse. He derides the “scuzzy mindset of billionaire shitheels” (his words), but drives a nail in the coffin because of the costs of the technology (Try naming a technology that didnt lose money during its development? If we gave up on anything that didnt make money, you wouldnt have anything that derived from the space programs of the world…)

Will we hit the limits of AI? Sure. Will it be a disaster? Probably not. To quote the end of Deus Ex…

Eliza Cassan: Eliza Cassan: “It’s not the end of the world, but you can see it from here.”

(Eliza, somewhat ironically, is a video game depiction of an AI.)