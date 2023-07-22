I just read "The usage of Artificial Intelligence in the sitepoint community" so here is my opinion on that

I am new member of this community. Was reading my first topic, which was closed in couldn’t reply there so I thought I should speak my mind about it. So decided to open it as new topic.

I just read “The usage of Artificial Intelligence in the sitepoint community” ChatGPT and other AI tools are to help people, perhaps i don’t admire the use of them and really respect the decisions taken by experts. However, I also have a different opinion on it, I hope you won’t mind listening to me. In some cases AI tools are beneficial to improve writing skills and quality, and help to enhance a person’s writing skills, vocabulary, or structure. We can have some quick research on the required topic. This is not necessary as all Al generated researches and answers are of poor quality or irrelevant. This is also very important to have knowledge just not to only rely on AI. As far as I am concerned we all need to learn how to give a clear and specific input. It’s just my opinion, Have a good day everyone!!