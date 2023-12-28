Sum of time ignoring minutes in phpmysql

I tried to calculate total time in my script, but the issue is its only summing hours and ignoring minutes. for example if i have 2 working hours times in mysql table first 7:34 and 2nd 8:46 then instead of givng total time as 16:20, its display sum as 15. (which means its only sum hours)

here is my script

<?php // Include config file require_once "config.php"; // Attempt select query execution $sql = "SELECT * FROM tmmach ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 30"; if ($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)) { if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) { echo '<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">'; echo "<thead>"; echo "<tr>"; echo "<th>Emp-Id</th>"; echo "<th>Name</th>"; echo "<th>Company</th>"; echo "<th>Date</th>"; echo "<th>worktime</th>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</thead>"; echo "<tbody>"; $totalWorkTime = 0; // Initialize the variable for sum while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) { echo "<tr>"; echo "<td>" . $row['empid'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['empname'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['company1'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . date('d-M-Y', strtotime($row['date1'])) . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['wrktime'] . "</td>"; // Update the sum variable $totalWorkTime += $row['wrktime']; echo "</tr>"; } echo "</tbody>"; // Display the sum row echo "<tfoot>"; echo "<tr>"; echo "<td colspan='4'><strong>Total Work Time:</strong></td>"; echo "<td><strong>" . $totalWorkTime . "</strong></td>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</tfoot>"; echo "</table>"; // Free result set mysqli_free_result($result); } else { echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>'; } } else{ echo "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again later."; } // Close connection mysqli_close($link); ?>