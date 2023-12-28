Sum of time ignoring minutes in phpmysql

I tried to calculate total time in my script, but the issue is its only summing hours and ignoring minutes. for example if i have 2 working hours times in mysql table first 7:34 and 2nd 8:46 then instead of givng total time as 16:20, its display sum as 15. (which means its only sum hours)
here is my script

<?php
                    // Include config file
                    require_once "config.php";
                    
                    // Attempt select query execution
                 $sql = "SELECT * FROM tmmach ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 30";

if ($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)) {
    if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) {
        echo '<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">';
        echo "<thead>";
        echo "<tr>";
        echo "<th>Emp-Id</th>";
        echo "<th>Name</th>";
        echo "<th>Company</th>";
        echo "<th>Date</th>";
        echo "<th>worktime</th>";
        echo "</tr>";
        echo "</thead>";
        echo "<tbody>";

        $totalWorkTime = 0; // Initialize the variable for sum

        while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) {
            echo "<tr>";
            echo "<td>" . $row['empid'] . "</td>";
            echo "<td>" . $row['empname'] . "</td>";
            echo "<td>" . $row['company1'] . "</td>";
            echo "<td>" . date('d-M-Y', strtotime($row['date1'])) . "</td>";
            echo "<td>" . $row['wrktime'] . "</td>";

            // Update the sum variable
            $totalWorkTime += $row['wrktime'];
          



            echo "</tr>";
        }

        echo "</tbody>";

        // Display the sum row
        echo "<tfoot>";
        echo "<tr>";
        echo "<td colspan='4'><strong>Total Work Time:</strong></td>";
        echo "<td><strong>" . $totalWorkTime . "</strong></td>";
        echo "</tr>";
        echo "</tfoot>";

        echo "</table>";
        // Free result set
        mysqli_free_result($result);
    } else {
        echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>';
    }


                    } else{
                        echo "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again later.";
                    }
 
                    // Close connection
                    mysqli_close($link);
                    ?>