Sum of time ignoring minutes in phpmysql

I tried to calculate total time in my script, but the issue is its only summing hours and ignoring minutes. for example if i have 2 working hours times in mysql table first 7:34 and 2nd 8:46 then instead of givng total time as 16:20, its display sum as 15. (which means its only sum hours)
here is my script
<?php
// Include config file
require_once "config.php";
// Attempt select query execution
$sql = "SELECT * FROM tmmach ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 30";
if ($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)) {
if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) {
echo '<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">';
echo "<thead>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<th>Emp-Id</th>";
echo "<th>Name</th>";
echo "<th>Company</th>";
echo "<th>Date</th>";
echo "<th>worktime</th>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</thead>";
echo "<tbody>";
$totalWorkTime = 0; // Initialize the variable for sum
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) {
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td>" . $row['empid'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['empname'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['company1'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . date('d-M-Y', strtotime($row['date1'])) . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['wrktime'] . "</td>";
// Update the sum variable
$totalWorkTime += $row['wrktime'];
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</tbody>";
// Display the sum row
echo "<tfoot>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td colspan='4'><strong>Total Work Time:</strong></td>";
echo "<td><strong>" . $totalWorkTime . "</strong></td>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</tfoot>";
echo "</table>";
// Free result set
mysqli_free_result($result);
} else {
echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>';
}
} else{
echo "Oops! Something went wrong. Please try again later.";
}
// Close connection
mysqli_close($link);
?>