Sum time (in hours minute) for each employee

in my php mysql report, I extract data from mysql table with below code. everything is working fine, but i unable to do sum in the end . Is there any way by which i can sum employee work time. (i tried rollover, its not fulfilling my requirements, can any expert guide me how to do with loops so that i can get following output as show in below pic
$sql = "SELECT * FROM timetablw ORDER BY id DESC limit 30";
if($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)){
if(mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0){
echo '<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">';
echo "<thead>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<th>Emp-Id</th>";
echo "<th>Name</th>";
echo "<th>Company</th>";
echo "<th>Date</th>";
echo "<th>worktime</th>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</thead>";
echo "<tbody>";
while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td>" . $row['empid'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['empname'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['company1'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . date('d-M-Y', strtotime($row['date1'])) . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['wrktime'] . "</td>";
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</tbody>";
echo "</table>";
// Free result set
mysqli_free_result($result);
} else{
echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>';
}