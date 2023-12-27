Sum time (in hours minute) for each employee

in my php mysql report, I extract data from mysql table with below code. everything is working fine, but i unable to do sum in the end . Is there any way by which i can sum employee work time. (i tried rollover, its not fulfilling my requirements, can any expert guide me how to do with loops so that i can get following output as show in below pic

 $sql = "SELECT * FROM timetablw ORDER BY id DESC limit 30";
                    if($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)){
                        if(mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0){
                            echo '<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">';
                                echo "<thead>";
                                    echo "<tr>";
                                        echo "<th>Emp-Id</th>";
                                        echo "<th>Name</th>";
                                        echo "<th>Company</th>";
                                        echo "<th>Date</th>";
                                        echo "<th>worktime</th>";
  					
                                    echo "</tr>";
                                echo "</thead>";
                                echo "<tbody>";
                                while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){
                                    echo "<tr>";
                                        echo "<td>" . $row['empid'] . "</td>";
                                        echo "<td>" . $row['empname'] . "</td>";
					  echo "<td>" . $row['company1'] . "</td>";
                                        echo "<td>" . date('d-M-Y', strtotime($row['date1'])) . "</td>"; 
                                         echo "<td>" . $row['wrktime'] . "</td>";
                                      
                                       
                                    echo "</tr>";
                                }
                                echo "</tbody>";                            
                            echo "</table>";
                            // Free result set
                            mysqli_free_result($result);
                        } else{
                            echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>';
                        }

Why not let the database do the job? Pseudocode. Not tested.

SELECT employee, sum(worktime) FROM timetable GROUP by 1