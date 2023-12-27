Sum time (in hours minute) for each employee

in my php mysql report, I extract data from mysql table with below code. everything is working fine, but i unable to do sum in the end . Is there any way by which i can sum employee work time. (i tried rollover, its not fulfilling my requirements, can any expert guide me how to do with loops so that i can get following output as show in below pic

$sql = "SELECT * FROM timetablw ORDER BY id DESC limit 30"; if($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)){ if(mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0){ echo '<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">'; echo "<thead>"; echo "<tr>"; echo "<th>Emp-Id</th>"; echo "<th>Name</th>"; echo "<th>Company</th>"; echo "<th>Date</th>"; echo "<th>worktime</th>"; echo "</tr>"; echo "</thead>"; echo "<tbody>"; while($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)){ echo "<tr>"; echo "<td>" . $row['empid'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['empname'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['company1'] . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . date('d-M-Y', strtotime($row['date1'])) . "</td>"; echo "<td>" . $row['wrktime'] . "</td>"; echo "</tr>"; } echo "</tbody>"; echo "</table>"; // Free result set mysqli_free_result($result); } else{ echo '<div class="alert alert-danger"><em>No records were found.</em></div>'; }