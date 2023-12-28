Sum of time ignoring minutes in phpmysql

What was the value of $totalWorkTime?
75300 seconds which equal to 20hour and 55 minute
echo date('H:i',75300);
outputs 20:55.
So you’re sure it’s 75300?
Could it be timezone related? On 3v4l I get:
$t = 75300;
echo date('H:i',$t);
and it shows 21:55.
But this brings out the expected figure:
$t = 75300;
$h = floor($t / 3600);
$m = ($t % 3600)/60;
echo $h . ":" . $m;
As per post #8, though, using ‘date’ for this line is probably not going to work as required anyway.
yes below is mysql table screen short with time
and here is my code
$sql = "SELECT *, TIME_TO_SEC(wrktime) as bbb1 FROM tmmach ORDER BY ddd DESC LIMIT 30";
if ($result = mysqli_query($link, $sql)) {
if (mysqli_num_rows($result) > 0) {
echo '<table class="table table-bordered table-striped">';
echo "<thead>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<th>Emp-Id</th>";
echo "<th>Name</th>";
echo "<th>Company</th>";
echo "<th>Date</th>";
echo "<th>worktime</th>";
echo "<th>worktime</th>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</thead>";
echo "<tbody>";
$totalWorkTime = 0; // Initialize the variable for sum
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($result)) {
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td>" . $row['empid'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['empname'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['company1'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . date('d-M-Y', strtotime($row['date1'])) . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['wrktime'] . "</td>";
echo "<td>" . $row['bbb1'] . "</td>";
// Update the sum variable
$totalWorkTime += $row['bbb1'];
$hhh = date('H:i',$totalWorkTime);
echo "</tr>";
}
echo "</tbody>";
// Display the sum row
echo "<tfoot>";
echo "<tr>";
echo "<td colspan='4'><strong>Total Work Time:</strong></td>";
echo "<td><strong>" . $hhh . "</strong></td>";
echo "</tr>";
echo "</tfoot>";
echo "</table>";
It’s… possible… if someone’s changed the default timezone from UTC to something else. By default, date uses UTC as its metric.
You could force it by using a DateTimeImmutable, or do the calculations yourself using floor, /, and %.
yes even for one rows, when i converted into seconds and later frm seconds to time, its added one hour to it as shown in below screen short
Ah yes, that’s it - 3v4l uses Europe/Amsterdam. Changing it to UTC correctly displays 20:55 for the total, but it still won’t help when the total exceeds 86399 as you pointed out earlier, and illustrates another reason why ‘date’ is perhaps inappropriate.
yes its not working when sum of seconds is more than 86399. so how unlimited seconds can be converted into time format ???. day is the real issue as 86400 second equal to one day. is any solution possible ?
i think i should try this to use minutes instead of seconds
CONCAT(FLOOR(minutes/60),'h ',MOD(minutes,60),'m')
The
date() function is specifically to format dates and times which do not usually display more than 23 hours and 59 minutes - that rolls around onto the next day. This is what @m_hutley explained in some detail at the end of post 8.
Does it do what you want? It won’t make any difference to whether you can use the
date function to display the total for you.
I put some code in post #25 which does it, and will support any number of hours. You might need to do some rounding in the minutes, I only tested it on the number you had.
ok thanks let me check, and what about floor function ??? can we also acheve unlimited hour by using below code
CONCAT(FLOOR(minutes/60),'h ',MOD(minutes,60),'m')
That looks like SQL stuff to me, so I can’t imagine how that will alter how you format the total display in PHP. But, what happens when you try it? I haven’t got your database, so I can’t test it.
ok i will try it in few hours, and then will share result with you and other expert.