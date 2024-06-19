Strategies for a Space Atop a Page with a Background

In teacher mode now so don’t take it to heart … :slight_smile:

I wholeheartedly do not agree :slight_smile:

There is no insidious padding on the p element. A p element only has margins by defaults and if you set that to zero there is no difference between a break a div or a p tag.

Here is a screenshot of the text side by side. One uses breaks and the other uses p tags. The only css for the p tag is to set margin to zero. The result is identical.

codepen.io_paulobrien_pen_VwOQgMg_51c157ba0bb45fcfc1f22f57f9da1c75
codepen.io_paulobrien_pen_VwOQgMg_51c157ba0bb45fcfc1f22f57f9da1c751226×403 21.1 KB

You don’t have to do anything else but use the correct html.

This semantic html:

<p>There was once an example from Femley,<br>
Whose markup was of dubious quality.<br>
The validator complained,<br>
So the author was pained,<br>
To move the error from the markup to the rhyming.</p>

Will be exactly the same as this following html when the p margin is set to zero.

There was once an example from Femley,<br>
Whose markup was of dubious quality.<br>
The validator complained,<br>
So the author was pained,<br>
To move the error from the markup to the rhyming.</br>

The only thing that you need to manage is the space between verses and instead of adding two breaks you would add a class to the existing p tag to give you the exact bottom margin required (not a guesstimate that 2 breaks will give you).

There is no complication or other things to consider. All your efforts and examples are flawed by incorrect coding practices.

So far every example you have given me where you have used breaks I have reproduced using the correct html and there are no issues. It is straight forward but you have to pay attention and do it correctly or all bets are off.

You may think it’s not an issue but I can guarantee than any good developer who sees two or more breaks in a row and breaks and divs abused as paragraphs will have a wry smile and walk away.

The visuals of a page should be in the css. Html is the semantic structure. If you have put two or more breaks in passages then you can’t control that passage from the css anymore. To change things you have to go into the html and put things in or take things out. That is not maintainable or desirable.

Caveat: I realise that this page is basically for you alone so feel free to do it the way you can manage but please don’t say it can’t be done properly more easily.

Why won’t it double space? I’ve put in enough p sets that it should, shouldn’t it? I presume that you can hang anything you can hang on a <div> on a <p> tag as well? :face_with_diagonal_mouth:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
  <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

  <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">

  <title>__(shape-outside: ellipse) &#7172; by semicodin</title>

<style>

p {margin: 0}
* {box-sizing: border-box;}
.undr {text-decoration: underline}

body {
    width: 950px;
    margin: 0;  /* note this doesn’t work with FLOATS :( */
    padding: 0;
    border: 0;
    outline: 0;
    color: black;
    font-size: 100%;
    background: transparent;
    vertical-align: text-top;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: 600;
}

.blu {color: blue}
.crim {color: crimson}
.blub {color: blue; font-weight: bold;}
.break {margin-top: 1.25rem}

.centindent1 {
    text-align: center;
    margin-top: 3.5rem;
}
aside {
    padding: 1.5rem 5rem 1.5rem 5rem;
    margin-bottom: 6rem;
    background-image: url("https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczMPUBfBE6q_7DuPDZg-SeMrTwp-mUqfXKTvRVEPar_avikeVcibjtzA4r4Dqyz4VB2SmfraFHCp90aaSBvsAGRcXT4YnmrFWNEkeQwdDCzP-kgTOQ=w950-h950");
    width: 950px;
    height: 950px;
}
.notes {
    margin: 0;
    font-style: normal;
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.henpen {
    text-align: center;
    color: black;
    margin-top: 1.5rem;
    font-size: 4rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: 700;
    font-family: 'Henny Penny', cursive;
}

td {
    padding-top: .4rem;
    padding-right: .4rem;
    padding-bottom: .4rem;
    padding-left: .7rem;
}

:root {
    --tab1color: #ffe5fe;
    --tab2color: teal;
    --tab3color: #caffff;
    --border-color: #000;
    /* this one above is the filter color that makes the top border*/
    --bottom-border-color: #000;
    /* no need to change*/
}

.tablabel3 {
    position: relative;
    text-align: center;
    border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
    color: black;
    padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 1.5;
    font-weight: bold;
    height: 67px;
    width: 250px;
    filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color));
}

.tab {
    display: flex;
    max-width: 950px;
    margin: auto;
    overflow: hidden;
    position: relative;
    z-index: 1;
    filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color));
    border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color);
}

.tab:after,
.tab:before {
    content: "";
    position: relative;
    z-index: 2;
    flex: 1;
    /*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/
    box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8);
    /* Try and match a color from the image*/
    mix-blend-mode: lighten;
    /* merge the box shadow above with the background */
    /* this is necessary or a gap will show */
}

.tab:before {
    box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
}

.tab:after {
    border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
    margin-left: -9px;
}

.tab:before {
    border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
    margin-right: -9px;
}

.tablabel3:before {
    content: "";
    pointer-events: none;
    position: absolute;
    inset: 0 0 0 0;
    z-index: -1;
    background: var(--tab2color) url("https://assets.codepen.io/74047/PARCHMENT-A.jpg");
    background-position: -3px -8px;
    transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
    border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
}

.bkdimg2 {
    position: relative;
    background: none;
    overflow: hidden;
    margin-top: 1rem;
    margin-bottom: -2px;
    /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
}

.ctr{
    pointer-events:none;
}
.ctr a{
    pointer-events:initial;
}

.ctr {
    position: absolute;
    inset: 0 0 0 0;
}

.ctr2 {
    z-index: 3;
}

.ctrmid {
    z-index: 2;
}

.ctr3 {
    z-index: 1;
}

.ctr2 .tab:before {
    flex: 0 0 65px;
}

.ctr3 .tab:after {
    flex: 0 0 65px;
}


.tab1active .ctr,
.tab2active .ctr,
.tab3active .ctr {
    position: absolute;
}

.tab1active .ctr2,
.tab2active .ctrmid,
.tab3active .ctr3 {
    position: relative;
    z-index: 4;
}

.tab3active .ctr2 {
    z-index: 1;
}

/* ━━━ BACKGROUND & POEM-A ━━━ */

.indent {
    margin-left: 6.26rem
}

.tab a {
    transform: translateY(-8px);
    display: flex;
    text-align: center;
    justify-content: center;
}

.tab a:link {
    color: black;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.tab a:visited {
    color: black;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.redlink a:link {
    color: crimson;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.redlink a:visited {
    color: crimson;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.leada {
    color: black;
    margin-top: 3.13rem;
    text-align: center;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 3rem;
    line-height: 3.25rem;
}

.leadb {
    text-align: center;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 2.5rem;
    line-height: 3rem;
}

.leadc {
    text-align: center;
    font-style: normal;
    margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.5rem;
}

.poem-a {
    margin-top: 3.13rem;
    margin-left: 5%;
    margin-right: 5%;
    margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
    font-style: normal;
    text-align: left;
    color: black;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2.25rem;
    line-height: 2.38rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.parch {
    background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOwNR1n9BJD_duNlaAmcp9BoDYm5xk-k0tBWV70BcThwR3CVkHBHXOFuHk-pHqtEROpyLL8B8314huJJUfMvey2_8iqUPGZlvSt8NSlKERCbdBZbw=w890-h1080');
    background-size: 100% 100%;
    padding: 1rem;
    background-position: 0 -10px;
}

p.circle {
    clear: both;
    margin: 0;
    padding: 0rem 0;
}

.circle:before {
    content: "";
    float: left;
    shape-outside: ellipse(50% 30% at left);
    width: 110px;
    height: 370px;
    margin-top: -3rem;
}

.circle2:before {
    content: "";
    height: 570px;
}

.cinlink a:link {
    color: #611205;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.cinlink a:visited {
    color: #611205;
    padding-top: 1rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}

.foot {
    color: #ffffee;   /* ivory */
    margin-top: 1rem;
    text-align: left;
    font-style: normal;
    margin-bottom: 3.13rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-weight: bold;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 2.13rem;
}
.contact {
      margin: 0;
      padding: 0rem 0rem 4rem 0rem;
      background-color: #d7bd82;
      font-style: normal;
      text-align: left;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'solway', serif;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 2.38rem;
      font-weight: bold;
}
.here {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    padding-top: 5rem;
    margin: 0rem 0 1rem 0;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 4rem;
    line-height: 1.1;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.tiny {
    color: #888888;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 1rem 4rem 1rem 4rem;
    font-family: '1 prime', monospace;
    font-size: 1rem;
    line-height: 1.13rem;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.thanks {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 0rem 4rem 1rem 4rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.quest {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 2.25rem 2rem 2.25rem 2rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 3rem;
    line-height: 1.05;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.end {
    color: black;
    text-align: center;
    margin: 1rem 4rem 2.5rem 4rem;
    font-family: 'solway', serif;
    font-size: 2rem;
    line-height: 1.02;
    font-weight: bold;
}
.clambu35 {
	color: blue;
	font-style: italic;
	font-family: roboto, sans-serif;
    font-size: 3.5rem;
    font-weight: 900;
}

a:active {color: blue}
a:hover {color: crimson}
a:link {color: blue}
a:visited {color: blue}

/*▬▬▬▬▬▬ END CSS ▬▬▬▬▬▬*/

</style>
</head>

<body>

<aside>
<div class="centindent1">
<a href="https://web.dev/articles/shapes-getting-started">Read Razvan Caliman&rsquo;s 23-Page<br>
Primer on the CSS shape-outside</a> 
</div><!-- CLOSING CENTINDENT1 -->
<div class="notes">
<a href="https://web.dev/articles/shapes-getting-started">property</a>. I&rsquo;ve included the entire article as a .PDF in your .ZIP file — it&rsquo;s good! The <span class="crim"><span class="undr">shape-outside: ellipse</span> shown here</span> allowed me to create two virtual ellipses for the poem to flow around. See <a href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/shape-outside_(URL)_01.html">this page of mine</a> for more detail about shape-outside. 
<div class="break">
The goal for this particular page was to <i>stylishly</i> move the text around an area of the parchment background that was too dark for black text. What I couldn&rsquo;t have antcipated is the effect &ldquo;sculpting&rdquo; the text in this fashion would have upon the poem itself! There is a relationship between the two &ldquo;waves&rdquo; created by the <span class="crim"><span class="undr">space-outside: ellipse</span></span> used to form them: The resulting two stanzas of the poem draw from their shape new depth!
</div><!-- CLOSING BREAK -->
<div class="henpen">semicodin</div>
</div><!-- CLOSING NOTES -->
</aside>

  <div class="bkdimg2 tab1active">
    <div class="ctr ctr2">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Merton">T. Merton</a></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctrmid">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuang_Zhou">Chuang Tzu</a></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctr3">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuangzi_(book)">&ldquo;Zhuangzi&rdquo;</a></span></div>
    </div>
  </div>

  <div class="parch">

    <div class="poem-a">

      <div class="leada">
        &ldquo;The Empty Boat&rdquo;
      </div>
      <div class="leadb">
        From <i>&ldquo;The Way of Chuang Tzu&rdquo;</i>
      </div>
      <div class="leadc">
        Interpreted by Thomas Merton, Trappist Monk<br>
        1915-1968
      </div>

      <div class="twrap1">
        <p class="circle">
          He who rules men lives in confusion;</p><p>
          He who is ruled by men lives in sorrow.</p><p>
          Yao therefore desired</p><p>
          Neither to influence others</p><p>
          Nor to be influenced by them.</p><p>
          The way to get clear of confusion</p><p>
          And free of sorrow</p><p>
          Is to live with Tao</p><p>
          In the land of the great Void.</p><p>
        </p><p></p>
        <p class="circle circle2">
          If a man is crossing a river</p><p>
          And an empty boat collides with his own skiff,</p><p>
          Even though he be a bad-tempered man</p><p>
          He will not become very angry.</p><p>
          But if he sees a man in the boat,</p><p>
          He will shout at him to steer clear.</p><p>
          If the shout is not heard, he will shout again,</p><p>
          And yet again, and begin cursing.</p><p>
          And all because there is somebody in the boat.</p><p>
          Yet if the boat were empty,</p><p>
          He would not be shouting, and not angry.
        </p>
        </div><!-- ENDING TWRAP1 -->
      <p></p>

      <div class="indent">
        If you can empty your own boat</p><p>
        Crossing the river of the world,</p><p>
        No one will oppose you,</p><p>
        No one will seek to harm you.</p><p>
      </div>
      <p></p>
      <p>
      The straight tree is the first to be cut down,</p><p>
      The spring of clear water is the first to be drained dry.</p><p>
      If you wish to improve your wisdom</p><p>
      And shame the ignorant,</p><p>
      To cultivate your character</p><p>
      And outshine others;</p><p>
      A light will shine around you</p><p>
      As if you had swallowed the sun and the moon:</p><p>
      You will not avoid calamity.
      </p><p></p>

      <p>A wise man has said:</p>

      <div class="indent">
        &ldquo;He who is content with himself</p><p>
        Has done a worthless work.</p><p>
        Achievement is the beginning of failure.</p><p>
        Fame is the beginning of disgrace.&rdquo;</p><p>
      </div><p></p>
      <p>
      Who can free himself from achievement</p><p>
      And from fame, descend and be lost</p><p>
      Amid the masses of men?</p><p>
      He will flow like Tao, unseen,</p><p>
      He will go about like Life itself
      With no name and no home.</p><p>
      Simple is he, without distinction.</p><p>
      To all appearances he is a fool.</p><p>
      His steps leave no trace. He has no power.</p><p>
      He achieves nothing, has no reputation.</p><p>
      Since he judges no one</p><p>
      No one judges him.</p><p>
      </p><p></p>
      <div class="indent">Such is the perfect man:</p><p>
        His boat is empty.
      </div><p></p>
      <p class="foot">
      [xx. 2.]</p><p>
      [xx. 2, 4.]</p><p>
      114</p><p>
      115
      </p>
    </div> <!--  Closing POEM-A  -->
  </div> <!--  Closing PARCH  -->

    <div class="contact">

    <div class="here">
    <p class="cinlink">
    <a href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/(shape-outside_ellipse)_01">
Code Here.</a>
    </p>
    </div>

    <div class="thanks">
This code courtesy of Paul O&rsquo;Brien</p><p>
at the Sitepoint Forums
    </div>

    <div class="quest">
Got Questions? You can PM me at</p><p>
    <a href="https://sitepoint.com/community/c/html-css/25">the Sitepoint Forums</a><span class="clambu35">!</span><br>
    </div>

    <div class="end">
CLICK HERE TO PROCEED</p><p>
    <a href="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/toc.html">
TO THE TABLE OF CONTENTS</a>
    </div>

</div><!-- CLOSING CONTACT -->

</body>
</html>