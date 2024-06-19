Strategies for a Space Atop a Page with a Background

In teacher mode now so don’t take it to heart …

semicodin: semicodin: It must be a percentage-based formula in order to operate on every single font size do you not agree? It must, in short, be global — something I can plug into every single stylesheet and it will work every time to erase the <p > tag’s insidious padding

I wholeheartedly do not agree

There is no insidious padding on the p element. A p element only has margins by defaults and if you set that to zero there is no difference between a break a div or a p tag.

Here is a screenshot of the text side by side. One uses breaks and the other uses p tags. The only css for the p tag is to set margin to zero. The result is identical.

You don’t have to do anything else but use the correct html.



This semantic html:

<p>There was once an example from Femley,<br> Whose markup was of dubious quality.<br> The validator complained,<br> So the author was pained,<br> To move the error from the markup to the rhyming.</p>

Will be exactly the same as this following html when the p margin is set to zero.

There was once an example from Femley,<br> Whose markup was of dubious quality.<br> The validator complained,<br> So the author was pained,<br> To move the error from the markup to the rhyming.</br>

The only thing that you need to manage is the space between verses and instead of adding two breaks you would add a class to the existing p tag to give you the exact bottom margin required (not a guesstimate that 2 breaks will give you).

There is no complication or other things to consider. All your efforts and examples are flawed by incorrect coding practices.

So far every example you have given me where you have used breaks I have reproduced using the correct html and there are no issues. It is straight forward but you have to pay attention and do it correctly or all bets are off.

You may think it’s not an issue but I can guarantee than any good developer who sees two or more breaks in a row and breaks and divs abused as paragraphs will have a wry smile and walk away.

The visuals of a page should be in the css. Html is the semantic structure. If you have put two or more breaks in passages then you can’t control that passage from the css anymore. To change things you have to go into the html and put things in or take things out. That is not maintainable or desirable.

Caveat: I realise that this page is basically for you alone so feel free to do it the way you can manage but please don’t say it can’t be done properly more easily.