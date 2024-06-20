Strategies for a Space Atop a Page with a Background

Can I ask when you are using this —

<a class="svgtab1" href="#">

— is the # a placeholder . . . or is it pointing to some internal part of the SVG? Because I seem to recall we were doing that in another page of mine with “calling” part of the SVG (I can’t remember, it’s all a blur )? That’s the only reason I hesitated to use it.

Oh and where were the labels being styled? I wish you hadn’t incorporated the word ➜ ‘label’ in with the SVG because I needed that for the actual label! Would you mind if I used a different word? How about ‘show’ since I don’t think that is being used? We’re running out of words! Box, Display . . . all the good ones have been appropriated!