Thank you Archibald. I did some research on my own and have styled the tag accordingly:

aside { background-image: url("https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczMnCwk-Sy-4dPfEzNLhTdWL-eC5RkqnwLzQruM_6Zm_R_X5Ibg1guVIJgw6a8OCkFP4yxqS_H37ir6ZZLxZ36kCTGSSCiNIhPnzUI2U0PZ1q-II9g=w950-h740"); width: 950px; height: 740px; }

The background image still sticks to my text like glue but Iā€™m researching possible solutions.