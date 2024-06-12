Strategies for a Space Atop a Page with a Background

Let me just describe this first. With much help from Paul I was able to create a page with a piece of ancient poetry and in the background, an image (an ancient scroll; a piece of parchment).
What I want to do is carve out a space on top of where the page naturally begins to publish notes on the html, the theme of the page style etc. I don’t know if html already anticipated this and has particular codes that were made for this purpose or whether I should just create one from scratch. Here is what I just dove in to attempt on my own. See the style “notes”. I wanted generous margins for this — there isn’t going to be a huge amount of writing and it will take place on a very benign background of white or ivory.(#ffffee). There may need to be small images by way of explanation. Here is my brash attempt. Open to thoughts . . .
<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Metal+Mania&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<title><shape-outside: ellipse> by semicodin ᰄ with Vast Assistance from Paul O’Brien of Sitepoint Forums</title>
<style>
body {
width: 950px;
margin: 0 auto;
font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
font-weight: 600;
color: black;
}
#counter {
margin-top: 2.5rem;
text-align: center;
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
max-width: 100%;
}
.notes {
margin: 5rem;
background-color: #ffffee;
font-style: italic;
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
td {
padding-top: .4rem;
padding-right: .4rem;
padding-bottom: .4rem;
padding-left: .7rem;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ━━━━━━━━━ */
:root {
--tab1color: #ffe5fe;
--tab2color: teal;
--tab3color: #caffff;
--border-color: #000;
/* this one above is the filter color that makes the top border*/
--bottom-border-color: #000;
/* no need to change*/
}
.tablabel3 {
position: relative;
text-align: center;
border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
color: black;
padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 1.5;
font-weight: bold;
height: 67px;
width: 250px;
filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color));
}
.tab {
display: flex;
max-width: 950px;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color));
border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color);
}
.tab:after,
.tab:before {
content: "";
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
flex: 1;
/*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/
box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8);
/* Try and match a color from the image*/
mix-blend-mode: lighten;
/* merge the box shadow above with the background */
/* this is necessary or a gap will show */
}
.tab:before {
box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
}
.tab:after {
border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
margin-left: -9px;
}
.tab:before {
border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
margin-right: -9px;
}
.tablabel3:before {
content: "";
pointer-events: none;
position: absolute;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
z-index: -1;
background: var(--tab2color) url("https://assets.codepen.io/74047/PARCHMENT-A.jpg");
background-position: -3px -8px;
transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
}
.bkdimg {
position: relative;
background: none;
overflow: hidden;
margin-top: 1rem;
margin-bottom: -2px;
/* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
}
.ctr{
pointer-events:none;
}
.ctr a{
pointer-events:initial;
}
.ctr {
position: absolute;
inset: 0 0 0 0;
}
.ctr2 {
z-index: 3;
}
.ctrmid {
z-index: 2;
}
.ctr3 {
z-index: 1;
}
.ctr2 .tab:before {
flex: 0 0 65px;
}
.ctr3 .tab:after {
flex: 0 0 65px;
}
/*
.ctr2 .tab span *,
.ctr2 .tablabel3:before {
background: var(--tab1color);
color: #000;
}
.ctr2 .tab:before,
.ctr2 .tab:after {
box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab1color);
}
.ctr3 .tab span *,
.ctr3 .tablabel3:before {
background: var(--tab3color);
color: #000;
}
.ctr3 .tab:before,
.ctr3 .tab:after {
box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab3color);
}
*/
.tab1active .ctr,
.tab2active .ctr,
.tab3active .ctr {
position: absolute;
}
.tab1active .ctr2,
.tab2active .ctrmid,
.tab3active .ctr3 {
position: relative;
z-index: 4;
}
.tab3active .ctr2 {
z-index: 1;
}
/* ━━━━━━ BACKGROUND & POEM-A ━━━━━━ */
.indent {
margin-left: 6.26rem
}
.tab a {
transform: translateY(-8px);
display: flex;
text-align: center;
justify-content: center;
}
.tab a:link {
color: black;
font-weight: bold;
}
.tab a:visited {
color: black;
font-weight: bold;
}
.redlink a:link {
color: crimson;
padding-top: 1rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.redlink a:visited {
color: crimson;
padding-top: 1rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.leada {
color: black;
margin-top: 3.13rem;
text-align: center;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 3rem;
line-height: 3.25rem;
}
.leadb {
text-align: center;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 2.5rem;
line-height: 3rem;
}
.leadc {
text-align: center;
font-style: normal;
margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-weight: 400;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.5rem;
}
.poem-a {
margin-top: 3.13rem;
margin-left: 5%;
margin-right: 5%;
margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
font-style: normal;
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-size: 2.25rem;
line-height: 2.38rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.parch {
background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOwNR1n9BJD_duNlaAmcp9BoDYm5xk-k0tBWV70BcThwR3CVkHBHXOFuHk-pHqtEROpyLL8B8314huJJUfMvey2_8iqUPGZlvSt8NSlKERCbdBZbw=w890-h1080');
background-size: 100% 100%;
padding: 1rem;
background-position: 0 -10px;
}
/* The following is taken directly from CSS Tricks.
I simply parked it here to make it easier for you to edit. */
* {
box-sizing: border-box;
}
p.circle {
clear: both;
margin: 0;
padding: 1rem 0;
}
.circle:before {
content: "";
float: left;
shape-outside: ellipse(50% 36% at left);
width: 111px;
height: 385px;
margin-top: -3rem;
}
.circle2:before {
content: "";
height: 485px;
}
.foot {
color: #ffffee; ?/* ivory */
margin-top: 1rem;
text-align: left;
font-style: normal;
margin-bottom: 3.13rem;
font-family: 'crete round', serif;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 2.13rem;
}
/* ━━━━━━━━━ END CSS ━━━━━━━━━━ */
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div style="notes">
The <shape-outside: ellipse> is a CSS property that allows you to structure text flow around a user-defined shape. This one happens to be an ellipse. I won’t go into a lot of technical detail about <shape-outside: ellipse> — there are numerous sites you can go to to learn the technique — what I wanted to say is this: You have to bravely go into this with a great deal of patience because this is one of those times where you will be <i>fiddling around</i> with the numbers to get the shape(s) you want.
</div>
<div class="bkdimg tab1active"
<div class="ctr ctr2">
<div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Merton">T. Merton</a></span></div>
</div>
<div class="ctr ctrmid">
<div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuang_Zhou">Chuang Tzu</a></span></div>
</div>
<div class="ctr ctr3">
<div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuangzi_(book)">“Zhuangzi”</a></span></div>
</div>
</div>
<div class="parch">
<div class="poem-a">
<div class="leada">
“The Empty Boat”
</div>
<div class="leadb">
From <i>“The Way of Chuang Tzu”</i>
</div>
<div class="leadc">
Translated by Thomas Merton, Trappist Monk<br>
1915-1968
</div>
<div class="twrap1">
<p class="circle">
He who rules men lives in confusion;<br>
He who is ruled by men lives in sorrow.<br>
Yao therefore desired<br>
Neither to influence others<br>
Nor to be influenced by them.<br>
The way to get clear of confusion<br>
And free of sorrow<br>
Is to live with Tao<br>
In the land of the great Void.<br>
</p>
<p class="circle circle2">
If a man is crossing a river<br>
And an empty boat collides with his own skiff,<br>
Even though he be a bad-tempered man<br>
He will not become very angry.<br>
But if he sees a man in the boat,<br>
He will shout at him to steer clear.<br>
If the shout is not heard, he will shout again,<br>
And yet again, and begin cursing.<br>
And all because there is somebody in the boat.<br>
Yet if the boat were empty,<br>
He would not be shouting, and not angry.<br>
</p>
</div>
<div class="indent">
If you can empty your own boat<br>
Crossing the river of the world,<br>
No one will oppose you,<br>
No one will seek to harm you.<br>
</div>
<br>
The straight tree is the first to be cut down,<br>
The spring of clear water is the first to be drained dry.<br>
If you wish to improve your wisdom<br>
And shame the ignorant,<br>
To cultivate your character<br>
And outshine others;<br>
A light will shine around you<br>
As if you had swallowed the sun and the moon:<br>
You will not avoid calamity.<br>
<br>
A wise man has said:<br>
<div class="indent">
“He who is content with himself<br>
Has done a worthless work.<br>
Achievement is the beginning of failure.<br>
Fame is the beginning of disgrace.”
</div>
<br>
Who can free himself from achievement<br>
And from fame, descend and be lost<br>
Amid the masses of men?<br>
He will flow like Tao, unseen,<br>
He will go about like Life itself<br>
With no name and no home.<br>
Simple is he, without distinction.<br>
To all appearances he is a fool.<br>
His steps leave no trace. He has no power.<br>
He achieves nothing, has no reputation.<br>
Since he judges no one<br>
No one judges him.<br>
<br>
<div class="indent">Such is the perfect man:<br>
His boat is empty.
</div>
<br>
<br>
<div class="foot">
[xx. 2.]<br>
[xx. 2, 4.]<br>
114<br>
115
</div>
</div> <!-- Closing POEM-A -->
</div> <!-- Closing PARCH -->
</body>
</html>