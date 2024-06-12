Strategies for a Space Atop a Page with a Background

HTML & CSS
1

Let me just describe this first. With much help from Paul I was able to create a page with a piece of ancient poetry and in the background, an image (an ancient scroll; a piece of parchment).

What I want to do is carve out a space on top of where the page naturally begins to publish notes on the html, the theme of the page style etc. I don’t know if html already anticipated this and has particular codes that were made for this purpose or whether I should just create one from scratch. Here is what I just dove in to attempt on my own. See the style “notes”. I wanted generous margins for this — there isn’t going to be a huge amount of writing and it will take place on a very benign background of white or ivory.(#ffffee). There may need to be small images by way of explanation. Here is my brash attempt. Open to thoughts . . .

<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
  <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">

  <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
  <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Metal+Mania&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
  <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">

  <title>&lt;shape-outside: ellipse&gt; by semicodin &#7172; with Vast Assistance from  Paul O&rsquo;Brien of Sitepoint Forums</title>

  <style>
    body {
      width: 950px;
      margin: 0 auto;
      font-family: 'roboto slab', serif;
      font-size: 2rem;
      line-height: 2.13rem;
      font-weight: 600;
      color: black;
    }

#counter {
    margin-top: 2.5rem;
    text-align: center;
    position: absolute;
    bottom: 0;
    max-width: 100%;
}
.notes {
      margin: 5rem;
      background-color: #ffffee;
      font-style: italic;
      text-align: left;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 2.38rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }
    td {
      padding-top: .4rem;
      padding-right: .4rem;
      padding-bottom: .4rem;
      padding-left: .7rem;
    }

    /* ━━━━━━━━━ PAUL’S TAB Courtesy PAUL O’BRIEN of Sitepoint ━━━━━━━━━ */
    :root {
      --tab1color: #ffe5fe;
      --tab2color: teal;
      --tab3color: #caffff;
      --border-color: #000;
      /* this one above is the filter color that makes the top border*/
      --bottom-border-color: #000;
      /* no need to change*/
    }

    .tablabel3 {
      position: relative;
      text-align: center;
      border-radius: 20px 20px 0px 0px;
      color: black;
      padding: 1rem 1rem 0;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 1.5;
      font-weight: bold;
      height: 67px;
      width: 250px;
      filter: drop-shadow(-3px 0px var(--border-color)) drop-shadow(3px 0px var(--border-color));
    }

    .tab {
      display: flex;
      max-width: 950px;
      margin: auto;
      overflow: hidden;
      position: relative;
      z-index: 1;
      filter: drop-shadow(0px -5px var(--border-color));
      border-bottom: 10px solid var(--bottom-border-color);
    }

    .tab:after,
    .tab:before {
      content: "";
      position: relative;
      z-index: 2;
      flex: 1;
      /*box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab2color);*/
      box-shadow: 0 34px rgba(221, 198, 136, 0.8);
      /* Try and match a color from the image*/
      mix-blend-mode: lighten;
      /* merge the box shadow above with the background */
      /* this is necessary or a gap will show */
    }

    .tab:before {
      box-shadow: 0 34px rgb(0, 0, 0, 0.8)
    }

    .tab:after {
      border-radius: 0 0 0 80px;
      margin-left: -9px;
    }

    .tab:before {
      border-radius: 0 0 80px 0;
      margin-right: -9px;
    }

    .tablabel3:before {
      content: "";
      pointer-events: none;
      position: absolute;
      inset: 0 0 0 0;
      z-index: -1;
      background: var(--tab2color) url("https://assets.codepen.io/74047/PARCHMENT-A.jpg");
      background-position: -3px -8px;
      transform: perspective(100px) rotateX(36deg) translateY(5px);
      border-radius: 20px 20px 0 0;
    }

    .bkdimg {
      position: relative;
      background: none;
      overflow: hidden;
      margin-top: 1rem;
      margin-bottom: -2px;
      /* attempt to stop rounding errors when zoomed*/
    }

.ctr{
    pointer-events:none;
    }
.ctr a{
    pointer-events:initial;
    }

    .ctr {
      position: absolute;
      inset: 0 0 0 0;
    }

    .ctr2 {
      z-index: 3;
    }

    .ctrmid {
      z-index: 2;
    }

    .ctr3 {
      z-index: 1;
    }

    .ctr2 .tab:before {
      flex: 0 0 65px;
    }

    .ctr3 .tab:after {
      flex: 0 0 65px;
    }

    /*
    .ctr2 .tab span *,
    .ctr2 .tablabel3:before {
     background: var(--tab1color);
      color: #000;
    }

    .ctr2 .tab:before,
    .ctr2 .tab:after {
      box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab1color);
    }

    .ctr3 .tab span *,
    .ctr3 .tablabel3:before {
      background: var(--tab3color);
      color: #000;
    }

    .ctr3 .tab:before,
    .ctr3 .tab:after {
      box-shadow: 0 34px var(--tab3color);
    }
*/
    .tab1active .ctr,
    .tab2active .ctr,
    .tab3active .ctr {
      position: absolute;
    }

    .tab1active .ctr2,
    .tab2active .ctrmid,
    .tab3active .ctr3 {
      position: relative;
      z-index: 4;
    }

    .tab3active .ctr2 {
      z-index: 1;
    }

    /* ━━━━━━ BACKGROUND & POEM-A ━━━━━━ */
    .indent {
      margin-left: 6.26rem
    }

    .tab a {
      transform: translateY(-8px);
      display: flex;
      text-align: center;
      justify-content: center;
    }

    .tab a:link {
      color: black;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .tab a:visited {
      color: black;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .redlink a:link {
      color: crimson;
      padding-top: 1rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .redlink a:visited {
      color: crimson;
      padding-top: 1rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .leada {
      color: black;
      margin-top: 3.13rem;
      text-align: center;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-weight: bold;
      font-size: 3rem;
      line-height: 3.25rem;
    }

    .leadb {
      text-align: center;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-weight: 400;
      font-size: 2.5rem;
      line-height: 3rem;
    }

    .leadc {
      text-align: center;
      font-style: normal;
      margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-weight: 400;
      font-size: 2rem;
      line-height: 2.5rem;
    }

    .poem-a {
      margin-top: 3.13rem;
      margin-left: 5%;
      margin-right: 5%;
      margin-bottom: 2.5rem;
      font-style: normal;
      text-align: left;
      color: black;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-size: 2.25rem;
      line-height: 2.38rem;
      font-weight: bold;
    }

    .parch {
      background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOwNR1n9BJD_duNlaAmcp9BoDYm5xk-k0tBWV70BcThwR3CVkHBHXOFuHk-pHqtEROpyLL8B8314huJJUfMvey2_8iqUPGZlvSt8NSlKERCbdBZbw=w890-h1080');
      background-size: 100% 100%;
      padding: 1rem;
      background-position: 0 -10px;
    }

    /* The following is taken directly from CSS Tricks.
I simply parked it here to make it easier for you to edit.  */
    * {
      box-sizing: border-box;
    }

    p.circle {
      clear: both;
      margin: 0;
      padding: 1rem 0;
    }

    .circle:before {
      content: "";
      float: left;
      shape-outside: ellipse(50% 36% at left);
      width: 111px;
      height: 385px;
      margin-top: -3rem;
    }

    .circle2:before {
      content: "";
      height: 485px;
    }
.foot {
      color: #ffffee;   ?/* ivory */
      margin-top: 1rem;
      text-align: left;
      font-style: normal;
      margin-bottom: 3.13rem;
      font-family: 'crete round', serif;
      font-weight: bold;
      font-size: 2rem;
      line-height: 2.13rem;
    }

    /* ━━━━━━━━━ END CSS ━━━━━━━━━━ */
  </style>
</head>

<body>

<div style="notes">
The &lt;shape-outside: ellipse&gt; is a CSS property that allows you to structure text flow around a user-defined shape. This one happens to be an ellipse. I won’t go into a lot of technical detail about &lt;shape-outside: ellipse&gt; &mdash; there are numerous sites you can go to to learn the technique &mdash; what I wanted to say is this: You have to bravely go into this with a great deal of patience because this is one of those times where you will be <i>fiddling around</i> with the numbers to get the shape(s) you want. 
</div>


  <div class="bkdimg tab1active"
    <div class="ctr ctr2">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thomas_Merton">T. Merton</a></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctrmid">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuang_Zhou">Chuang Tzu</a></span></div>
    </div>
    <div class="ctr ctr3">
      <div class="tab"><span class="tablabel3"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zhuangzi_(book)">&ldquo;Zhuangzi&rdquo;</a></span></div>
    </div>
  </div>

  <div class="parch">

    <div class="poem-a">

      <div class="leada">
        &ldquo;The Empty Boat&rdquo;
      </div>
      <div class="leadb">
        From <i>&ldquo;The Way of Chuang Tzu&rdquo;</i>
      </div>
      <div class="leadc">
        Translated by Thomas Merton, Trappist Monk<br>
        1915-1968
      </div>

      <div class="twrap1">
        <p class="circle">
          He who rules men lives in confusion;<br>
          He who is ruled by men lives in sorrow.<br>
          Yao therefore desired<br>
          Neither to influence others<br>
          Nor to be influenced by them.<br>
          The way to get clear of confusion<br>
          And free of sorrow<br>
          Is to live with Tao<br>
          In the land of the great Void.<br>
        </p>
        <p class="circle circle2">
          If a man is crossing a river<br>
          And an empty boat collides with his own skiff,<br>
          Even though he be a bad-tempered man<br>
          He will not become very angry.<br>
          But if he sees a man in the boat,<br>
          He will shout at him to steer clear.<br>
          If the shout is not heard, he will shout again,<br>
          And yet again, and begin cursing.<br>
          And all because there is somebody in the boat.<br>
          Yet if the boat were empty,<br>
          He would not be shouting, and not angry.<br>
        </p>
      </div>

      <div class="indent">
        If you can empty your own boat<br>
        Crossing the river of the world,<br>
        No one will oppose you,<br>
        No one will seek to harm you.<br>
      </div>
      <br>
      The straight tree is the first to be cut down,<br>
      The spring of clear water is the first to be drained dry.<br>
      If you wish to improve your wisdom<br>
      And shame the ignorant,<br>
      To cultivate your character<br>
      And outshine others;<br>
      A light will shine around you<br>
      As if you had swallowed the sun and the moon:<br>
      You will not avoid calamity.<br>
      <br>
      A wise man has said:<br>
      <div class="indent">
        &ldquo;He who is content with himself<br>
        Has done a worthless work.<br>
        Achievement is the beginning of failure.<br>
        Fame is the beginning of disgrace.&rdquo;
      </div>
      <br>
      Who can free himself from achievement<br>
      And from fame, descend and be lost<br>
      Amid the masses of men?<br>
      He will flow like Tao, unseen,<br>
      He will go about like Life itself<br>
      With no name and no home.<br>
      Simple is he, without distinction.<br>
      To all appearances he is a fool.<br>
      His steps leave no trace. He has no power.<br>
      He achieves nothing, has no reputation.<br>
      Since he judges no one<br>
      No one judges him.<br>
      <br>
      <div class="indent">Such is the perfect man:<br>
        His boat is empty.
      </div>
      <br>
      <br>
      <div class="foot">
      [xx. 2.]<br>
      [xx. 2, 4.]<br>
      114<br>
      115
      </div>
    </div> <!--  Closing POEM-A  -->
  </div> <!--  Closing PARCH  -->

</body>
</html>