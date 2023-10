Hello,

I have a 2d array such as a list of cars for sale:

[ [“honda”, “red”, 1977, “USD 15k”],

[“Volkswagen”, “blue”, 2005, “USD 22k”],

[“Renault”, “grey”, 2012, “USD 30k”],

[“Dodge”, “yellow”, 1985, “USD 10k”],];

Is there a JS command allowing to create a new array with all colours? ([“red”, “blue”, “grey”, “yellow”]. I could do a loop but that is not elegant

kind regards and many thanks