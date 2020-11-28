Matching elements in multidimensional array

I have a multidimensional array like this:

let arr = [ ["test1",7] , ["test1", 5] , ["test2",3] ]

I want to end up with only the second element of the array matching a string, like “test1”, so i.e.

finalArr becomes: [7 , 5]

I tried this:

let arr = [["test1",7],["test1", 5],["test2",3]] let search = "test1" let finalArr = aa.filter(a => a[0] == search )

but with this I get all the elements of the array that match.

finalArr is: [ ["test1",7] , ["test1",5] ]

How would you do this with .map, .filter, find, => and so on? (I can do with loop…)