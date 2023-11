I have a 2d array such as a list of cars for sale:

[ [“honda”, “red”, 1977, “USD 15k”],

[“honda”, “blue”, 2004, “USD 14k”],

[“Volkswagen”, “blue”, 2005, “USD 22k”],

[“Volkswagen”, “grey”, 2012, “USD 30k”],

[“Dodge”, “yellow”, 1985, “USD 10k”],];

How can I check that for a given colour (e.g., blue) a given car (e.g., Honda) exists?

I can create a loop, but I am sure that more elegant solutions exist.