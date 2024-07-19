Show maps only if I am connected to Metamask

Good evening,

I found a code that suits me that when I connect to Metamask it displays my cards otherwise it displays nothing.

The problem is that I modified it to my taste and I have everything hard in my code and therefore whether or not I connect to Metamask it displays the cards.

Can you help me modify my code so that when I connect only to Metamask it displays my maps.

The original code that only works it displays the cards if I connect to Metamask

import {useState,useEffect} from "react"; import './Experience.css' import { SlCalender } from "react-icons/sl" const Experience = ({state}) => { const [education,setEducation]=useState(""); useEffect(()=>{ const {contract}=state; const educationDetails=async()=>{ const education = await contract.methods.allEducationDetails().call(); setEducation(education); } contract && educationDetails(); },[state]) return ( <section className="exp-section"> <h1 className="title">Experience & Education </h1> <div className="container"> <div className="education"> <h1 className="edu-title">Education</h1> {education!=="" && education.map((edu)=>{ return ( <div className="edu-card"> <p className="card-text1"> <SlCalender className='icon' /> {edu.date} </p> <h3 className="card-text2">{edu.degree}</h3> <p className="card-text3">{edu.knowledgeAcquired}</p> <p className="card-text4"> {edu.instutionName} </p> </div>) })} </div> {/* experience */} <div className="education"> <h1 className="edu-title">Experience</h1> <div className="edu-card"> <p className="card-text1"> <SlCalender className='icon' /> March 2013 - Present </p> <h3 className="card-text2">Blockchain Developer Intern</h3> <p className="card-text3">learned this this and that.learned this this and that.learned this this and that.learned this this and that.</p> <p className="card-text4"> Code Eater </p> </div> {/* card2 */} <div className="edu-card"> <p className="card-text1"> <SlCalender className='icon' /> March 2013 - Present </p> <h3 className="card-text2">Blockchain Developer Intern</h3> <p className="card-text3">learned this this and that.learned this this and that.learned this this and that.learned this this and that.</p> <p className="card-text4"> Code Eater </p> </div> {/* card3 */} <div className="edu-card"> <p className="card-text1"> <SlCalender className='icon' /> March 2013 - Present </p> <h3 className="card-text2">Blockchain Developer Intern</h3> <p className="card-text3">learned this this and that.learned this this and that.learned this this and that.learned this this and that.</p> <p className="card-text4"> Code Eater </p> </div> </div> </div> </section> ) } export default Experience

My code or whether I am connected to Metamask or not it displays the cards