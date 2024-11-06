Data display problem

Good morning,
I follow an online tutorial and I don’t understand why it doesn’t show me the data
Do you have an idea?
Posts.jsx
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import Thumbnail1 from '../images/blog1.jpg'
import Thumbnail2 from '../images/blog2.jpg'
import Thumbnail3 from '../images/blog3.jpg'
import Thumbnail4 from '../images/blog4.jpg'
import PostItem from './PostItem'
const DUMMY_POSTS = [
{
id: '1',
thumbnail: Thumbnail1,
category: 'education',
title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
authorID: 3
},
{
id: '2',
thumbnail: Thumbnail2,
category: 'education',
title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
authorID: 1
},
{
id: '3',
thumbnail: Thumbnail3,
category: 'education',
title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
authorID: 5
},
{
id: '4',
thumbnail: Thumbnail4,
category: 'education',
title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
authorID: 10
},
{
id: '5',
thumbnail: Thumbnail2,
category: 'education',
title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
authorID: 11
},
]
const Posts = () => {
const [posts, setPosts] = useState(DUMMY_POSTS)
return (
<section className="posts">
{
posts.map(({ id, thumbnail, category, title, description, authorID }) =>
<PostItem key={id} postID={id} thumbnail={thumbnail} category={category} title={title}
description={description} authorID={authorID} />)
}
</section>
)
}
export default Posts
PostItem.jsx
import React from 'react'
const PostItem = () => {
return (
<div>PostItem</div>
)
}
export default PostItem