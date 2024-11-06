Data display problem

Good morning,

I follow an online tutorial and I don’t understand why it doesn’t show me the data

Do you have an idea?

Posts.jsx

import React, { useState } from 'react' import Thumbnail1 from '../images/blog1.jpg' import Thumbnail2 from '../images/blog2.jpg' import Thumbnail3 from '../images/blog3.jpg' import Thumbnail4 from '../images/blog4.jpg' import PostItem from './PostItem' const DUMMY_POSTS = [ { id: '1', thumbnail: Thumbnail1, category: 'education', title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.', desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.', authorID: 3 }, { id: '2', thumbnail: Thumbnail2, category: 'education', title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.', desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.', authorID: 1 }, { id: '3', thumbnail: Thumbnail3, category: 'education', title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.', desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.', authorID: 5 }, { id: '4', thumbnail: Thumbnail4, category: 'education', title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.', desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.', authorID: 10 }, { id: '5', thumbnail: Thumbnail2, category: 'education', title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.', desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.', authorID: 11 }, ] const Posts = () => { const [posts, setPosts] = useState(DUMMY_POSTS) return ( <section className="posts"> { posts.map(({ id, thumbnail, category, title, description, authorID }) => <PostItem key={id} postID={id} thumbnail={thumbnail} category={category} title={title} description={description} authorID={authorID} />) } </section> ) } export default Posts

PostItem.jsx