Data display problem

JavaScript
1

Good morning,

I follow an online tutorial and I don’t understand why it doesn’t show me the data
Do you have an idea?

Posts.jsx

import React, { useState } from 'react'

import Thumbnail1 from '../images/blog1.jpg'
import Thumbnail2 from '../images/blog2.jpg'
import Thumbnail3 from '../images/blog3.jpg'
import Thumbnail4 from '../images/blog4.jpg'
import PostItem from './PostItem'

const DUMMY_POSTS = [
    {
        id: '1',
        thumbnail: Thumbnail1,
        category: 'education',
        title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
        desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
        authorID: 3
    },
    {
        id: '2',
        thumbnail: Thumbnail2,
        category: 'education',
        title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
        desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
        authorID: 1
    },
    {
        id: '3',
        thumbnail: Thumbnail3,
        category: 'education',
        title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
        desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
        authorID: 5
    },
    {

        id: '4',
        thumbnail: Thumbnail4,
        category: 'education',
        title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
        desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
        authorID: 10
    },
    {

        id: '5',
        thumbnail: Thumbnail2,
        category: 'education',
        title: 'This is title of the first post this blog.',
        desc: 'Lorem ipsim dolor sit amet consecateur adisplinoing elit.',
        authorID: 11
    },
]

const Posts = () => {
    const [posts, setPosts] = useState(DUMMY_POSTS)
    return (
        <section className="posts">
            {
                posts.map(({ id, thumbnail, category, title, description, authorID }) =>
                    <PostItem key={id} postID={id} thumbnail={thumbnail} category={category} title={title}
                        description={description} authorID={authorID} />)
            }
        </section>
    )
}

export default Posts

PostItem.jsx

import React from 'react'

const PostItem = () => {
    return (
        <div>PostItem</div>
    )
}

export default PostItem