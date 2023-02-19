Uncaught TypeError: names.map is not a function

Hello Guys, I am a beginner in learning Javascript. I am having trouble with my code. I just hope that I will get some help with better understanding.

import React, { useState } from "react" function LetsseeOnchange() { const [names, setNames] = useState([]); function addName() { const newName = [...names] if (newName.length > 0) { setNames([...names, newName]); setNames(""); } } return ( <div> <input value={names} onChange={e => setNames(e.target.value)} /> <button onClick={addName}>Add Name</button> <ul> {names.map((item, index) => <li key={index}>{item}</li>)} </ul> </div> ); } export default LetsseeOnchange;

The moment I typed a word in the box, it showed an error in the console.