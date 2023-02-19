Uncaught TypeError: names.map is not a function

JavaScript
#1

Hello Guys, I am a beginner in learning Javascript. I am having trouble with my code. I just hope that I will get some help with better understanding.

import React, { useState } from "react"

function LetsseeOnchange() {
  const [names, setNames] = useState([]);

  function addName() {
    const newName = [...names]
    if (newName.length > 0) {
      setNames([...names, newName]);
      setNames("");
    }
  }

  return (
    <div>
      <input value={names} onChange={e => setNames(e.target.value)} />
      <button onClick={addName}>Add Name</button>
      <ul>
        {names.map((item, index) => <li key={index}>{item}</li>)}
      </ul>
    </div>
  );
}

export default LetsseeOnchange;

The moment I typed a word in the box, it showed an error in the console.