Uncaught TypeError: names.map is not a function

Hello Guys, I am a beginner in learning Javascript. I am having trouble with my code. I just hope that I will get some help with better understanding.
import React, { useState } from "react"
function LetsseeOnchange() {
const [names, setNames] = useState([]);
function addName() {
const newName = [...names]
if (newName.length > 0) {
setNames([...names, newName]);
setNames("");
}
}
return (
<div>
<input value={names} onChange={e => setNames(e.target.value)} />
<button onClick={addName}>Add Name</button>
<ul>
{names.map((item, index) => <li key={index}>{item}</li>)}
</ul>
</div>
);
}
export default LetsseeOnchange;
The moment I typed a word in the box, it showed an error in the console.