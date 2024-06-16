<shape-outside: polygon> on a Page with a Background Image

Well the good news is that I got one of your old ones to display and it wraps. The bad news is . . . it’s the one that chops off half of his graphic. Obviously I can’t use it, since I must have this demonstration working accurately on every aspect of the demo or I won’t use it. That one time I saw his full 1215px height wrapping right down to the very last word in perfect symmetry oh! What a beautiful image it made Paul. I wish you could have seen it. It landed perfectly. Just perfectly.
The Murder of Thomas Merton
<div class="death">
<span class="up">On December 10, 1968</span> Thomas Merton was at a Red Cross retreat facility named Sawang Khaniwat in Samut Prakan, a province near Bangkok, Thailand, attending a monastic conference. After giving a talk at the morning session, he was found dead later in the afternoon in the room of his cottage, wearing only shorts, lying on his back with a short-circuited Hitachi floor fan lying across his body. His associate, Jean Leclercq, stated: “In all probability the death of Thomas Merton was due in part to heart failure, in part to an electric shock.”
<p></p>
<p>
<span class="roon">Since there was no autopsy, there was no suitable explanation for the wound in the back of Merton’s head, “which had bled considerably.”</span> Arriving from the cottage next to Merton’s, the Primate of the Benedictine order and presiding officer of the conference, Rembert Weakland, anointed Merton.
</p>
<p>
He was 53 years old.<p>
</p>
<p>
His body was flown back to the United States on board a U.S. military aircraft returning from Vietnam. He is buried at Our Lady of Gethsemani Abbey in Bardstown, Kentucky.
</p>
<p>
In 2018, Hugh Turley and David Martin published <i>“The Martyrdom of Thomas Merton: An Investigation,”</i> presenting the evidentiary record’s refutation of claims of accidental electrocution, and suggesting Merton was assassinated for his political opposition to the Vietnam War. A subsequent book by Turley and Author John Howard Griffin — <i><span class="undr">Thomas Merton’s Betrayers: The Case Against Abbot James Fox</span></i> — presents documentary evidence of manipulation and coverup by the Catholic Church and Merton’s political foes.
</p>
<p>
The Spring 2024 issue of <i>The Catholic Historical Review</i> published <i>“The Official Thai
<img class="thomas" src="https://assets.codepen.io/74047/thomas2.png" alt="">
Reports on Thomas Merton’s Death.”</i> The official cause of death was a natural cause: “sudden heart failure,” not “accidental electrocution.” <span class="roon">The police report states that Merton was already dead before he came into contact with a faulty fan that was found lying across his body.</span>
</p>
</div><!-- closing death -->
