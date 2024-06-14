<shape-outside: polygon> on a Page with a Background Image

This is too much drama Paul. I’m going to just upload the image to nekoweb (I only get 500mb of storage!).
The image shows but doesn’t wrap. Trust me I had this working when we were using your Codepen asset. It wrapped like a champion.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<title>Bucket The Martyrdom of Thomas Merton by semicodin ᰄ with Huge Assistance from Paul O’Brien of Sitepoint Forums</title>
<style>
body {
width: 1080px;
margin: 1.94rem auto;
margin-bottom: 3.75rem;
font-family: 'courier prime', monospace;
font-size: 2rem;
line-height: 1.02;
font-weight: bold;
color: black;
}
.svgtabs {
--tab3-bg-color: #b16742;
--tab3-color: #000;
}
.svgtabs {
width: 100%;
margin: auto;
display: flex;
overflow: hidden;
}
.svgtabs a {
color: #000;
text-decoration: none;
flex: 1 0 0;
display: grid;
align-items: center;
grid-template-areas: "tab";
position: relative;
text-align: center;
margin-right: -9rem;
transition: 0.3s ease;
}
.svgtabs.threetab a {
margin-right: -7rem;
}
.svgtabs a:last-child {
margin-right: 0 !important;
}
.svgtabs svg {
width: 245px;
height: 53px;
display: block;
grid-area: tab;
position: relative;
z-index: 1;
}
.svgtabs.threetab svg {
width: 440px;
height: 60px;
}
.svgtabs span {
grid-area: tab;
position: relative;
z-index: 2;
padding: 11px 2rem 0 0;
font-weight: bold;
color: #000;
font-size: 1.9rem;
}
.svgtabs a:last-child span {
padding: 11px 1rem 0;
}
.svgtabs a.active {
z-index: 99;
}
.svgtabs a.active span {
padding: 11px 1rem 0;
}
.hide-svg {
position: fixed;
left: -100vw;
top: -100vh;
height: 1px;
width: 1px;
overflow: hidden;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
}
.tab-animated {
height: 220px;
animation: tab 15s infinite;
}
@keyframes tab {
0% {
height: 200px;
width: 260px;
}
50% {
height: 140px;
width: 180px;
}
100% {
height: 200px;
width: 260px;
}
}
/* thomas */
.death {
background-image: url('https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOlyEgE-HLy3sGvlpsiiifoiEukf6i8ndkMD7oCPa-eMu7cHQscoSXEzAog6iNXvAFuF-JApkkfxSIz6_kA9Ro1-1aTzsWoLebvmCQB5TKPgdC80A=w1080-h1620');
background-size: 100% 100%;
padding: 1rem;
background-position: 0 -10px;
padding: 1.57rem 5% 0;
font-style: normal;
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-family: "solway", serif;
font-size: 3.13rem;
line-height: 1.02;
font-weight: bold;
border: 8px solid #000;
border-bottom: none;
clip-path: inset(0);
}
p {line-height: 1.04}
.death p {
margin: 0 0 1em;
}
.thomas {
float: left;
margin: 4rem 0 0 -3.4rem;
width: 800px;
height: auto;
shape-outside: url(https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/vault/thomas_merton_800.png);
shape-margin: 1rem;
}
.rip {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
gap: 1rem;
margin: 0 auto;
font-style: normal;
color: black;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-size: 5rem;
line-height: 1.1;
font-weight: bold;
}
.begin {
margin: 1.57rem 0;
font-style: normal;
text-align: center;
color: black;
font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif;
font-size: 6rem;
line-height: 1.02;
font-weight: bold;
}
.up {
marhin-top: 6rem;
text-align: left;
color: black;
font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif;
font-size: 4.5rem;
font-weight: bold;
}
.book {
font-style: italic;
text-decoration: underline;
}
.roon {color: maroon}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<!-- add active class to anchor to bring the tab in front as required -->
<nav class="svgtabs threetab">
<a class="svgtab3" href="#">
<span>Three Tab</span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 116.417 11.875" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab-medium" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab2" href="#">
<span>Three Tab </span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 116.417 11.875" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab-medium" />
</svg>
</a>
<a class="svgtab1" href="#">
<span>Three Tab </span>
<svg viewBox="0 0 116.417 11.875" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<use href="#cutetab-medium" />
</svg>
</a>
</nav>
<div class="death">
<h1 class="begin">The Murder of Thomas Merton</h1>
<div class="rip">
<span>1915</span>
<img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczNK01urgiwZ_soZQU-12U29Siu-4J37H-ZvpeC3gKfz0IzceW35to0b8q7EjDHp2nXfNaPSfc1Dwary6KUrjiDl-Ldxj4xRRi9umxtZJwgtJjXgxA=w200-h300" alt="">
<span>1968</span>
</div>
<p></p>
<p>
<span class="up">On December 10, 1968</span> Thomas Merton was at a Red Cross retreat facility named Sawang Khaniwat in Samut Prakan, a province near Bangkok, Thailand, attending a monastic conference. After giving a talk at the morning session, he was found dead later in the afternoon in the room of his cottage, wearing only shorts, lying on his back with a short-circuited Hitachi floor fan lying across his body. His associate, Jean Leclercq, stated: “In all probability the death of Thomas Merton was due in part to heart failure, in part to an electric shock.”
</p>
<p>
<span class="roon">Since there was no autopsy, there was no suitable explanation for the wound in the back of Merton’s head, “which had bled considerably.”</span> Arriving from the cottage next to Merton’s, the Primate of the Benedictine order and presiding officer of the conference, Rembert Weakland, anointed Merton.
</p>
<p>He was 53 years old.</p>
<p>
His body was flown back to the United States on board a US military aircraft returning from Vietnam. He is buried at Our Lady of Gethsemani Abbey in Bardstown, Kentucky.</p>
<p>
In 2018, Hugh Turley and David Martin published <span class="book">The Martyrdom of Thomas Merton: An Investigation</span>, presenting the evidentiary record’s refutation of claims of accidental electrocu-tion, and suggesting Merton was assassinated for his political opposition to the Vietnam War. A subsequent book by Turley and author John Howard Griffin — <span class="book">Thomas Merton’s Betrayers: The Case Against Abbot James Fox</span> — presents documentary evidence of manipulation and coverup by the Catholic Church and Merton’s political foes.
</p>
<p>
The Spring 2024 issue of <i>The Catholic Historical Review</i> published <i>“The Official Thai Reports on Thomas Merton’s Death.”</i> <img class="thomas" src="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/vault/thomas_merton_800.png" alt=""> The official cause of death was a natural cause: “sudden heart failure” and not “accidental electrocution.” <span class="roon">The police report states that Merton was already dead before he came into contact with a faulty fan that was found lying across his body.</span>
</p>
</div><!-- closing death -->
</div>
<!-- this following block of code is defining the svg and can be kept out of the way anyway on the page -->
<!-- I'm putting a div around it so that we can just hide them all from impacting on the page -->
<div class="hide-svg">
<!-- this one is for the three tab version -->
<!-- medium tab -->
<svg viewBox="0 0 116.417 11.875" xml:space="preserve" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">
<defs>
<g id="cutetab-medium" class="tab-unit">
<clipPath id="shape3">
<path d="M93.07 302.303c-11.069 0-14.631.576-18.744 8.02-3.005 5.437-6.063 6.224-6.8 7.09h95.002c-.737-.866-3.795-1.653-6.8-7.09-4.113-7.444-7.675-8.02-18.745-8.02Z" transform="translate(-56.819 -301.538)" />
</clipPath>
<path style="fill:#000; stroke-width:4; stroke:#000" d="M87.484 301.538c-4.09.011-6.897 1.05-8.968 2.625-2.083 1.583-3.41 3.653-4.72 5.63-1.31 1.979-2.601 3.868-4.552 5.263-1.951 1.395-4.582 2.342-8.723 2.342H56.82v.015h11.236a12.469 12.469 0 0 0 2.038-1.172c2.208-1.579 3.604-3.656 4.92-5.642 1.317-1.987 2.556-3.883 4.385-5.274 1.83-1.39 4.264-2.33 8.15-2.33h54.957c3.887 0 6.321.94 8.15 2.33 1.83 1.391 3.07 3.287 4.386 5.274 1.316 1.986 2.712 4.063 4.92 5.642a12.47 12.47 0 0 0 2.038 1.172h11.236v-.015h-3.702c-4.14 0-6.772-.947-8.723-2.342-1.95-1.395-3.242-3.284-4.552-5.262-1.31-1.978-2.637-4.048-4.719-5.63-2.071-1.575-4.879-2.615-8.97-2.626Z" transform="translate(-56.819 -301.538)" />
<image class="tab-animated tan3" transform="translate(00 0)" width="270" height="220" href="https://assets.codepen.io/74047/PARCHMENT-A.jpg" clip-path="url(#shape3)" />
</g>
</defs>
</svg>
</div>
</body>
</html>
There’s something wrong with your image. Did you save it as a transparent png?
If I click that image and save it to my codepen assets it works straight away but it will not work when linked to your image (although all i did was right click your image and save locally).
I suggest you resave the image as a transparent png but give it a slightly different name in case there’s a cache issue at your end.
Actually it looks like codepen is blocking your image due to a cross origin issue.
Access to image at 'https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/vault/thomas_merton_800.png' from origin 'https://cdpn.io' has been blocked by CORS policy: The 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' header has a value 'https://nekoweb.org' that is not equal to the supplied origin.
I suggest you try outside of codepen and see if you get the same issue.
Paul. My idiot phone took the entire
<title> line and dropped it at the beginning of my fonts. Please verify your copy wasn’t contaminated. I’ll do as you say and reinsert the image as ”gorilla.png” lol.