margin: 4rem 0 0 -3.4rem; width: 800px; height: auto; shape-outside: url(https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/vault/thomas_merton_800.png); shape-margin: 1rem; } .rip { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; gap: 1rem; margin: 0 auto; font-style: normal; color: black; font-family: 'solway', serif; font-size: 5rem; line-height: 1.1; font-weight: bold; } .begin { margin: 1.57rem 0; font-style: normal; text-align: center; color: black; font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif; font-size: 6rem; line-height: 1.02; font-weight: bold; } .up { marhin-top: 6rem; text-align: left; color: black; font-family: 'Uncial Antiqua', serif; font-size: 4.5rem; font-weight: bold; } .book { font-style: italic; text-decoration: underline; } .roon {color: maroon} </style> </head> <body> <!-- add active class to anchor to bring the tab in front as required --> <nav class="svgtabs threetab"> <a class="svgtab3" href="#"> <span>Three Tab</span> <svg viewBox="0 0 116.417 11.875" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab-medium" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab2" href="#"> <span>Three Tab </span> <svg viewBox="0 0 116.417 11.875" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab-medium" /> </svg> </a> <a class="svgtab1" href="#"> <span>Three Tab </span> <svg viewBox="0 0 116.417 11.875" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg"> <use href="#cutetab-medium" /> </svg> </a> </nav> <div class="death"> <h1 class="begin">The Murder of Thomas Merton</h1> <div class="rip"> <span>1915</span> <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczNK01urgiwZ_soZQU-12U29Siu-4J37H-ZvpeC3gKfz0IzceW35to0b8q7EjDHp2nXfNaPSfc1Dwary6KUrjiDl-Ldxj4xRRi9umxtZJwgtJjXgxA=w200-h300" alt=""> <span>1968</span> </div> <p></p> <p> <span class="up">On December 10, 1968</span> Thomas Merton was at a Red Cross retreat facility named Sawang Khaniwat in Samut Prakan, a province near Bangkok, Thailand, attending a monastic conference. After giving a talk at the morning session, he was found dead later in the afternoon in the room of his cottage, wearing only shorts, lying on his back with a short-circuited Hitachi floor fan lying across his body. His associate, Jean Leclercq, stated: “In all probability the death of Thomas Merton was due in part to heart failure, in part to an electric shock.” </p> <p> <span class="roon">Since there was no autopsy, there was no suitable explanation for the wound in the back of Merton’s head, “which had bled considerably.”</span> Arriving from the cottage next to Merton’s, the Primate of the Benedictine order and presiding officer of the conference, Rembert Weakland, anointed Merton. </p> <p>He was 53 years old.</p> <p> His body was flown back to the United States on board a US military aircraft returning from Vietnam. He is buried at Our Lady of Gethsemani Abbey in Bardstown, Kentucky.</p> <p> In 2018, Hugh Turley and David Martin published <span class="book">The Martyrdom of Thomas Merton: An Investigation</span>, presenting the evidentiary record’s refutation of claims of accidental electrocu-tion, and suggesting Merton was assassinated for his political opposition to the Vietnam War. A subsequent book by Turley and author John Howard Griffin — <span class="book">Thomas Merton's Betrayers: The Case Against Abbot James Fox</span> — presents documentary evidence of manipulation and coverup by the Catholic Church and Merton's political foes. </p> <p> The Spring 2024 issue of <i>The Catholic Historical Review</i> published <i>"The Official Thai Reports on Thomas Merton's Death."</i> <img class="thomas" src="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/vault/thomas_merton_800.png" alt=""> The official cause of death was a natural cause: "sudden heart failure" and not "accidental electrocution." <span class="roon">The police report states that Merton was already dead before he came into contact with a faulty fan that was found lying across his body.</span>