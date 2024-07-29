Curved Type using shape-outside (or other solutions?)

I have a transparent .PNG antique ribbon graphic that I’d like to place my name onto in lower caps and I’m not even sure shape-outside is the best way for me to approach this little project. What I’ve done is get it to a reasonable facsimile of the font size and font family and uploaded the graphic to my /origin folder just to be on the safe side. The endgame is to take a hi-res screenshot of the page and create a standalone .PNG image with different background colors . . . or even using my parchment-a background.
I’m really open to this creatively ((paging @snadyleiby!)) so here is a very basic point of departure. Thank you friends!
By the way, this image is 100% transparent. Only the lines are solid:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<HTML LANG="en">
<HEAD>
<meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com">
<link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin>
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Fira+Sans+Extra+Condensed:ital,wght@0,100;0,200;0,300;0,400;0,500;0,600;0,700;0,800;0,900;1,100;1,200;1,300;1,400;1,500;1,600;1,700;1,800;1,900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Goudy+Bookletter+1911&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet">
<title>TYPEPATH-A ᰄ by semicodin</title>
<style>
body {
width: 100%;
background-color: white;
margin: 100px 50px 100px 50px;
color: black;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 15rem;
line-height: 1.1;
}
.main {
width: 100%;
background-color: white;
margin: 0;
color: black;
font-family: 'solway', serif;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 15rem;
line-height: 1.1;
}
.plead {margin-top: 2rem; text-align: center;}
u {text-decoration: underline}
* {box-sizing: border-box}
.ctr {text-align: center; margin-top: 0;}
.blu {color: blue}
.crim {color: crimson}
.green {color: green}
.mono {color: blue; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-weight: bold;}
.goudy {font-family: 'goudy bookletter 1911', serif; font-weight: bold;}
.ribbon-a {
float: left;
width: 1920px;
height: 1003px;
shape-margin: 1.25rem;
margin: 0;
shape-image-threshold: 0.5;
shape-outside: url(https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/origin/ribbon-8881930.png);
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="main">
<img class="ribbon-a" src="https://semicodin.nekoweb.org/origin/ribbon-8881930.png" alt="Lucy">
</div>
<p class="plead" style="text-align: center">
semicodin<br>
</p>
</body>
</html>