Curved Type using shape-outside (or other solutions?)

I have a transparent .PNG antique ribbon graphic that I’d like to place my name onto in lower caps and I’m not even sure shape-outside is the best way for me to approach this little project. What I’ve done is get it to a reasonable facsimile of the font size and font family and uploaded the graphic to my /origin folder just to be on the safe side. The endgame is to take a hi-res screenshot of the page and create a standalone .PNG image with different background colors . . . or even using my parchment-a background.

I’m really open to this creatively ((paging @snadyleiby!)) so here is a very basic point of departure. Thank you friends!

By the way, this image is 100% transparent. Only the lines are solid: