<shape-outside: polygon> on a Page with a Background Image

I’m going to be wrapping text around a graphic that needs to appear on top of a background image. Below is a markup of the goal. This is going to be paired with Paul’s animated parchment tabs and I’m going to attempt <shape-outside: polygon> around the image of Merton sitting in repose. I’m uncertain about how to place the bottom graphic. I basically want it to sit on the parchment’s bottom edge — no longer — then a 6rem margin of the white viewport. In other words, I don’t want Merton sitting on the very edge of my viewport! Thank you for your help as always.