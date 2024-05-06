Wrapping text around a PNG image

Hi everybody. I tried to find a site that simply showed the code for this (I used to do this years ago using floats but I’ve forgotten the trick that lets you have a small margin around the image) but laawd these sites are big on discussion and miserable viz examples. This is a very simple little graphic that I want to appear on the right+top and have the text wrap around its two available sides with a 1rem gutter. The text should be right-aligned to follow the shape of the PNG as much as possible. Here’s the code (short ’n sweet). Thanks Sitepoint.

<!DOCTYPE html> <HTML LANG="en"> <HEAD> <meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.googleapis.com"> <link rel="preconnect" href="https://fonts.gstatic.com" crossorigin> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Courier+Prime:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Slab:wght@100;200;300;400;500;600;700;800;900&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Roboto+Condensed:ital,wght@0,400;0,700;1,400;1,700&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Crete+Round:ital@0;1&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Calistoga&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Solway:wght@300;400;500;700;800&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Henny+Penny&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <link href="https://fonts.googleapis.com/css2?family=Special+Elite&display=swap" rel="stylesheet"> <title>test_wrap.html</title> <style> body { width: 880px; margin: 1.94rem auto; margin-bottom: 3.75rem; font-family: 'courier prime', monospace; font-size: 2rem; line-height: 2.13rem; font-weight: bold; color: black; } .pixdiv { float: right; margin: 1rem; } .wrapme { } </style> </head> <body> <table> <tr> <td> <div class="pixdiv"> <img src="https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/pw/AP1GczOQgpK6ZKWVspEx21p6U7qVa4WMBw3xH9D10cBQS6kd2PzoJWHdt3veFK55UkPh5_2xJ9LwXYP66nF-IYIZg0pJIFnIoGJ5Vp_0JoyZh6P8FSIISQ=w157-h180" alt="" align="top" style="float: right; margin-left: 1rem;"> </div> <div style="font-weight: bold">5/14/2024 <span class="redlink"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2024_United_States_Senate_election_in_West_Virginia" target="blank">West Virginia</a></span> — A convicted <span class="redlink"><a href="https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Don_Blankenship" target=blank>Criminal</a></span>! Democrat Don Blankenship could be my party’s nominee. <i>He’s gone to jail and DONE HARD TIME<span class="clamcr">!</span></i> —or— JIM JUSTICE? GLENN ELLIOTT? ZACH SHREWSBURY? </div> </td> </tr> </table> </body> </html>