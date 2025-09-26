Settings for Database Webhosting

I hope I have the right forum. If not I trust the admins to place it properly.

I have a website (hutchinsclan.com). I am trying to add a forum to the site. The forum is based on Simple Machines Forum (SMF) which requires a sql database. The database is created as a result of installing the forum. I have successfully installed the forum on my localhost server. It works without error (so far ).

I am so new to this technology that I didn’t know that I had to upload the db separately from the website files. Since learning that, I’ve successfully uploaded the database; however, as I learned today using Claude.ai, the settings.php file must be configured to run on the sql servers that my webhost (Ionos) uses. I went through the settings.php file with Claude.ai’s assistance and changed those things like port number, boardurl, user id, db name, etc. I uploaded the changed settings.php file to Ionos but I’m getting errors: “Connection Problems - Sorry, SMF was unable to connect to the database. This may be caused by the server being busy. Please try again later.”

Ionos has been patient and helpful, but I fear that they throw up their hands at answering questions about what values to set in the various $db_ variables in settings.php. Is that not something my webhost should support? IDK.

I come here to ask if I’m even on the right track in diagnosing and fixing the problem. It’s logical to me that the database settings have to be different for the webhost sql servers. I’ve configured all the $db_ variables that Claude.ai helped me identify. I questioned a number that were not suggested at first that led to fixing references to my local XAMPP environment. I made all those changes and uploaded the modified settings.php file to the appropriate folder. (FWIW: I did not overwrite the settings.php file on my local server; it remains unchanged so my localhost will run my forum.)

Can anyone here tell me a) what to look for and change in the settings.php file (a checklist, if you will); b) what to look at beyond the settings.php file, if anything.

Are there, perhaps, other issues besides values in settings.php that I should be addressing? If so, what are they?