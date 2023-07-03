Do I change anything on a real server?

Hello,
I just uploaded my website to a real hosting server
Here are server and DB settings:
$db_host = 'localhost';
$db_name = 'tex2022';
$db_user = 'root';
$db_password = '';
- what should be instead of ‘localhost’ ? The name server ? anything else ?
- should I change $db_user and $db_password ?
If yes, Where do I change them in phpmyadmin ?
Here is the error mode settings:
` $db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);`
On a read hosting server, should I change to ERRMODE_SILENT ?
I read once that it is unsafe to display errors to everyone