Do I change anything on a real server?

Hello,

I just uploaded my website to a real hosting server

Here are server and DB settings:

$db_host = 'localhost'; $db_name = 'tex2022'; $db_user = 'root'; $db_password = '';

what should be instead of ‘localhost’ ? The name server ? anything else ? should I change $db_user and $db_password ?

If yes, Where do I change them in phpmyadmin ?

Here is the error mode settings:

` $db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);`

On a read hosting server, should I change to ERRMODE_SILENT ?

I read once that it is unsafe to display errors to everyone