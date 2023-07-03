Do I change anything on a real server?

Databases
Hello,
I just uploaded my website to a real hosting server
Here are server and DB settings:

$db_host = 'localhost';
$db_name = 'tex2022';
$db_user = 'root';
$db_password = '';
  1. what should be instead of ‘localhost’ ? The name server ? anything else ?
  2. should I change $db_user and $db_password ?

If yes, Where do I change them in phpmyadmin ?

Here is the error mode settings:



` $db->setAttribute(PDO::ATTR_ERRMODE, PDO::ERRMODE_EXCEPTION);`

On a read hosting server, should I change to ERRMODE_SILENT ?

I read once that it is unsafe to display errors to everyone