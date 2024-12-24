Select data from a joined table with the newest date

This is really a continuaton from this previous topic from a few years back:-
But I am updating the project and I’m having difficulty with the new version of this query.
Some background
As in this topic, I’m updating the database to use
POINT type spatial data to store lat/lon coordiantes, instead of two
FLOAT columns.
Previously I stored the current coorinates in the main
seamarks table and recorded changes (moves) of the locations along with the date of the move in the
changes table.
As part of the application update I’m thinking I can remove the location data from the main
seamarks table and use the latest recorded location from the
changes table to get the current location. This will avoid data duplication by only storing in one table and simplify the updating of data when things move. Perviously when marks are moved, I
UPDATE the location in the
seamarks table and
INSERT a new record in
changes with the new location and date, referencing the mark with an FK. This was done via a stored proceedure that run both queries. But by omitting the location data from
seamarks I only need do the
INSERT to
changes and I have all the data I need recorded.
The problem
I’m now having difficulty with the query to select
seamarks data (multiple rows) while joining the
changes table to get the most recent location and date.
This is an updated variation of the query from the other topic:-
SELECT seamarks.id, seamarks.name, ST_Y(changes.loc) AS lat, ST_X(changes.loc) AS lon, MAX(changes.date) AS `date` FROM seamarks
LEFT JOIN changes ON seamarks.id = changes.mid
WHERE seamarks.active = '1' GROUP BY seamarks.id
ORDER BY `date` DESC
The
ORDER BY is only there to get the most recent at the top for clarity.
It gives a set of results like I expect, but on closer examination, although I see the most recent date, the postion data is not the most recent.
Here is a result I see:-
Now compare with a straight select from changes:-
We see the first result, a mark with the ID
126 has a recent date of
2024-12-20 and in the first result set the location is lat:
53.72241667 lon:
-0.6164
But in the changes table the row with that most recent date for
126 shows the location of lat:
53.71721667 lon:
-0.5871 which is the correct current location that I want to fetch.
I have worked out that this is the use of
MAX() along with
GROUP BY, but I can’t figure out the correct query to get only the most recent row from the
JOIN for each mark with the most recent date and location.