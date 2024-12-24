Select data from a joined table with the newest date

This is really a continuaton from this previous topic from a few years back:-

Select only the latest date from joined table Databases I can’t seem to figure this one out. I think it should be possible in a single mysql query, but I don’t have it yet. The main table contains rows of things I am fetching as objects via PDO. The second table contains a list of dates when those things have been updated. I want to select columns from the main table, and the latest date for each row in the main table, from the second table. The initial query looked something like this:- SELECT area, seamarks.id, name, type, description, seamark…

But I am updating the project and I’m having difficulty with the new version of this query.

Some background

As in this topic, I’m updating the database to use POINT type spatial data to store lat/lon coordiantes, instead of two FLOAT columns.

Previously I stored the current coorinates in the main seamarks table and recorded changes (moves) of the locations along with the date of the move in the changes table.

As part of the application update I’m thinking I can remove the location data from the main seamarks table and use the latest recorded location from the changes table to get the current location. This will avoid data duplication by only storing in one table and simplify the updating of data when things move. Perviously when marks are moved, I UPDATE the location in the seamarks table and INSERT a new record in changes with the new location and date, referencing the mark with an FK. This was done via a stored proceedure that run both queries. But by omitting the location data from seamarks I only need do the INSERT to changes and I have all the data I need recorded.

The problem

I’m now having difficulty with the query to select seamarks data (multiple rows) while joining the changes table to get the most recent location and date.

This is an updated variation of the query from the other topic:-

SELECT seamarks.id, seamarks.name, ST_Y(changes.loc) AS lat, ST_X(changes.loc) AS lon, MAX(changes.date) AS `date` FROM seamarks LEFT JOIN changes ON seamarks.id = changes.mid WHERE seamarks.active = '1' GROUP BY seamarks.id ORDER BY `date` DESC

The ORDER BY is only there to get the most recent at the top for clarity.

It gives a set of results like I expect, but on closer examination, although I see the most recent date, the postion data is not the most recent.

Here is a result I see:-



Now compare with a straight select from changes:-