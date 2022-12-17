How to conditionally use a JOIN in mysql to pull the most recent matching record in the joined table

I’m an inexperienced coder and I am unable to figure out how to have my LEFT JOIN add the matching data based on only the most recent timestamped value in the joined table.

In Data2 table, I have a “set_id” value that might exists multiple times, however with different timestamps. Data2 captures the columns: ‘set_id’, ‘set_name’, ‘dateChange’ whenever ‘set_name’ has changed, at which time ‘dateChange’ is updated with the current TIMESTAMP.

I am creating a query where I am left joining Data2 to Data1 based on the ‘set_id’. However as part of this join, I only want to join the newest ‘dateChange’ value for ‘set_id’ in Data2.

Based on my Google searches, there seems to be multiple ways to approach this and I think one involves doing a subquery. I’m not experienced with using sub queries or the max function, so could someone please confirm if this syntax would be correct: