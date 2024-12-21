Populating Spatial data via PHP

I was previously unaware of the Spatial data options in MySql, until seeing this post.

In a PHP application I made, I had in my ignorance been using two float columns in the database to store latitiude and longitude coordinates, which to be fair has worked fine.

But on seeing this I was interested in the ability to work with distances and possibly expanding to using other spatial data types within the database.

My first eperimental step was to add a single location column to one of the tables with a Point type.

Next was to write a simple PHP script to take the location data from the lat/lon columns, and update that into the new loc (location) column.

My problem is, I can’t seem to get it to work via the PHP.

$query = "SELECT id, lat, lon FROM changes"; $dbdata = $dbedit->query($query)->fetchAll(); // Get the location data $updt = "UPDATE changes SET loc = ST_GeomFromText(Point(?)) WHERE id = ?" ; // Numerous variations on this tried $sql = $dbedit->prepare($updt) ; foreach($dbdata as $dat){ $loc = $dat['lon'].', '.$dat['lat'] ; // Location string $ins = [$loc, $dat['id']] ; // Param array $sql->execute($ins); // Update each row }

The error I get with this (1305) says the Function Point does not exist.

If I change the update query to:-

$updt = "UPDATE changes SET loc = ST_GeomFromText(?) WHERE id = ?" ;

It runs without error, but the loc column defaults to null when I look at the table after.

If I run a query in PhpMyAdmin like:-

UPDATE changes SET loc = Point(-0.50485, 53.68115) WHERE id = 1

It updates just fine. If I run without a prepared statement it works, which suggests it’s the way I’m handling placeholders, but I have yet to find the right way.

The table is like:-

CREATE TABLE `changes` ( `id` int(11) NOT NULL, `mid` int(11) NOT NULL, `date` date NOT NULL, `lat` decimal(10,8) NOT NULL, `lon` decimal(10,8) NOT NULL, `loc` point DEFAULT NULL ) ENGINE=InnoDB DEFAULT CHARSET=utf8mb3 COLLATE=utf8mb3_general_ci;

The database is MariaDB latest.

It’s probably a simple syntax error I’m making, but I’m yet to figure it out.

In the short term I can run with out prepared statements, just to update the table structures to the new system, as I know the data I already have is safe.

But in the long run I will need the application to capture new data from outside sources, so will need to know how to make it work with prepared statements.