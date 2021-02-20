Select only the latest date from joined table

I can’t seem to figure this one out. I think it should be possible in a single mysql query, but I don’t have it yet.

The main table contains rows of things I am fetching as objects via PDO.

The second table contains a list of dates when those things have been updated.

I want to select columns from the main table, and the latest date for each row in the main table, from the second table.

The initial query looked something like this:-

SELECT area, seamarks.id, name, type, description, seamarks.lat, seamarks.lon, date FROM seamarks LEFT JOIN changes on seamarks.id = mid WHERE active = '1'

This of course gave me duplicates where any row from the first table has more than one change in the changes table. I only want one with the newest date.

If I try:-

SELECT area, seamarks.id, name, type, description, seamarks.lat, seamarks.lon, date FROM seamarks LEFT JOIN changes on seamarks.id = mid WHERE active = '1' GROUP BY mid ORDER BY date DESC

…I lose the duplicates, but the dates are not the latest.

The other issue I have with using GROUP BY is that I am also using the PDO::FETCH_GROUP mode (targeting ‘area’ to group by), which causes a conflict, though they are not the same thing.

$this->dbdata = $this->dbread->query($query)->fetchAll(PDO::FETCH_GROUP|PDO::FETCH_CLASS, 'seamark');

Any idea how to make this work, without a second query, or weeding through results to remove duplicates?