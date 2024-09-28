Search by field that contains button and mat-menu not showing inside of table

I am working on creating a Search by field that when clicked on will have a check box to search by address. It is a button with mat-menu component. I want to add it inside of the app-table-actions components. Any time I try to add it inside of the app-table-actions tags it doesn’t show at all but if I move it outside of the tags it shows above the table as seen in the image. I want the Search By field to be next to Filter Tags.

In the angular html file, I currently have the button and mat-menu inside of div tags above the app-table actions.

<div aria-label="View columns" class="d-flex align-content-center view-columns mr-3"> <button class="mr-0 btn btn-outline-secondary d-flex flex-nowrap text-nowrap" [disabled]="searchFields.length === 0" [matMenuTriggerFor]="searchByMenu"> <mat-icon>filter_alt</mat-icon> <span class="mx-1">{{ 'Search by field' }}</span> </button> <mat-menu #searchByMenu="matMenu" [overlapTrigger]="false"> <ng-template [ngForOf]="searchFields" let-column ngFor> <div *ngIf="(column.field !== undefined)" mat-menu-item> <mat-checkbox [checked]="selectedSearchFields.isSelected(column)" (change)="selectedSearchFields.toggle(column); getUnitList()" (click)="$event.stopPropagation()" > <span class="select-column-label">{{ column.label }}</span> </mat-checkbox> </div> </ng-template> </mat-menu> </div> <app-table-actions actionsType="primary" [(searchValue)]="searchValue" (searchValueChange)="searchValue = $event; searchChanged.emit()"> <lf-tags taggableType="Owner" taggableMode="Filter" placeholder="Filter Tags..." [hasArchived]="membersStatusFilter === 'archived'" (itemAdded)="selectedTags.select($event); loadPeople.emit()" (itemChange)="selectedTags.updateFilter($event); loadPeople.emit()" (itemRemoved)="selectedTags.deselect($event); loadPeople.emit()" (itemsCleared)="selectedTags.clear(); loadPeople.emit()"> </lf-tags> <app-selection-button *ngIf="selection.hasValue()" (onClick)="showSelectedMembers.emit()"> {{ selection.selected.length }} </app-selection-button> <app-button *ngIf="jwt.admin || jwt.superUser" [svg]="'settings'" [iconClasses]="['mr-1']" [routeTo]="'/app/settings/organization/permissions'"> {{ 'Manage Permissions' }} </app-button> <app-add-button *ngIf="hasWriteAccess" [buttonClasses]="['mr-0']" [routeTo]="['/app/owner/create']"> {{ 'Add Owners' }} </app-add-button> <ng-container *mobileActions> <button *ngIf="jwt.admin || jwt.superUser" [routerLink]="'/app/settings/organization/permissions'" mat-menu-item>{{ 'Manage Permissions' }}</button> <button *ngIf="hasWriteAccess" [routerLink]="['/app/owner/create']" mat-menu- item>. {{ 'Add Owners' }}</button> </ng-container> </app-table-actions> <div class="payhoa-table-responsive fadeIn animated" [class.no-scroll]="(isLoading || (tableDataSource.loading$ | async))"> <mat-table [dataSource]="tableDataSource" [trackBy]="trackMember" class="payhoa-table" matSort matSortActive="name" matSortDirection="asc" matSortDisableClear="true" (contentChanged)="loadingState$.next(false); contentChanged.emit()"> <!-- render templates --> <ng-template #emptyCell><span class="add-ashy-blue">--</span></ng-template> <ng-container matColumnDef="select"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef> <mat-checkbox [checked]="isAllSelected()" [indeterminate]="hasASelection() && !isAllSelected()" (change)="$event ? masterToggle() : null"></mat-checkbox> </mat-header-cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row"> <mat-checkbox [checked]="selection.isSelected(row)" (change)="$event ? toggleSelection(row) : null"></mat- checkbox> </mat-cell> </ng-container> <!-- columns --> <ng-container matColumnDef="name"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Name' }}</mat-header- cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row"> <app-button type="link" [buttonClasses]="['mr-0']" [routerLink]="['/app/members/' + row.id]"> {{ row.name }} </app-button> </mat-cell> </ng-container> <ng-container matColumnDef="email"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Email' }}</mat-header- cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row"> <span *ngIf="row.email; else emptyCell" class="w-100"> {{ row.email }} </span> </mat-cell> </ng-container> <ng-container matColumnDef="status"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef class="mat-column-shorter" mat-sort-header> {{ 'Owner Status' }}</mat-header-cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row" class="mat-column-shorter">{{ row.status }} </mat-cell> </ng-container> <ng-container matColumnDef="permission"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef class="mat-column-shorter" mat-sort-header >{{ 'Permissions' }}</mat-header-cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row" class="mat-column-shorter"> {{ row.permission }} </mat-cell> </ng-container> <ng-container matColumnDef="lastLogin"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Last login' }}</mat- header-cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row"> <ng-template #neverLoginCell><span class="add-ashy-blue">{{ 'Never' }} </span></ng-template> <span *ngIf="row.lastLogin; else neverLoginCell">{{ row.lastLogin | legfiDate:'MM/DD/YYYY' }}</span> </mat-cell> </ng-container> <ng-container matColumnDef="unitsString"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Units' }}</mat-header- cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row"> <ng-container *ngIf="row.units.length > 0; else emptyCell"> <span class="d-flex flex-column align-items-start"> <ng-container *ngFor="let unit of row.units"> <app-unit-button [unit]="unit" [isDisabled]="!hasUnitAccess" [routeTo]="'/app/unit/detail/' + unit.id"> </app-unit-button> </ng-container> </span> </ng-container> </mat-cell> </ng-container> <ng-container matColumnDef="tags"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>{{ 'Tags' }}</mat-header-cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let member"> <lf-tags *ngIf="!isLoading && !(tableDataSource.loading$ | async)" taggableType="Owner" taggableMode="Table" [doSuppressHoverButton]="true" [taggableId]="member.id" [isEditable]="true" [hasArchived]="membersStatusFilter === 'archived'" [(items)]="member.tags"> </lf-tags> </mat-cell> </ng-container> <ng-container matColumnDef="actions"> <mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>{{ 'Actions' }}</mat-header-cell> <mat-cell *matCellDef="let row"> <ng-container *ngIf="actionsTemplate"> <ng-container *ngTemplateOutlet="actionsTemplate; context: { member: row }"></ng-container> </ng-container> </mat-cell> </ng-container> <div *matNoDataRow class="table-row mat-empty"> <app-jumbotron [headerText]="isLoading || (tableDataSource.loading$ | async) ? ' ' : 'No owners to display.'" [classList]="['mx-5']" [showEmptyImg]="false"> </app-jumbotron> </div> <mat-header-row *matHeaderRowDef="displayedColumns; sticky: true"></mat-header- row> <mat-row *matRowDef="let row; columns: displayedColumns;"></mat-row> </mat-table> <!-- loading --> <div *ngIf="isLoading || (tableDataSource.loading$ | async)" class="payhoa-loading animate fadeIn"> <mat-spinner [diameter]="60" [strokeWidth]="8"></mat-spinner> </div> </div> <mat-paginator [disabled]="isLoading || (tableDataSource.loading$ | async)" [length]="totalRecords" [pageSizeOptions]="pageSizeOptions" [pageSize]="pageSize" (page)="loadingState$.next(true)"> </mat-paginator>

app-table-actions component typescript

@Directive({ selector: '[bulkActions]', }) export class TableBulkActionsDirective { constructor(public templateRef: TemplateRef<unknown>) { } } @Component({ selector: 'app-table-actions', templateUrl: './table-actions.component.html', }) export class TableActionsComponent implements OnChanges { // search, if applicable @Input() searchValue: string; @Output() searchValueChange: EventEmitter<string> = new EventEmitter<string>(); // columns menu @Input() tableType: TableTypeNames; @Input() columnMap: ColumnMap[]; @Input() newColumnButton = false; @Input() selectedColumns: SelectionModel<TableColumn>; @Output() selectedColumnsChange: EventEmitter<SelectionModel<TableColumn>> = new EventEmitter<SelectionModel<TableColumn>>(); // actions menu @Input() selectionCount = 0; @Input() actionsType: ButtonType = 'default'; // ng-content for mat-menu-items and bulk actions @ContentChild(TableActionsDirective) items!: TableActionsDirective; @ContentChild(TableActionsMobileDirective) mobileItems!: TableActionsMobileDirective; @ContentChild(TableBulkActionsDirective) bulkActionItems!: TableBulkActionsDirective; showSearch = false; constructor(private _host: HostListenerService) { } get availableColumns() { return this.columnMap.filter((column) => { if (!column.title) { return false; } if (column.disabled) { return !column.disabled(); } return true; }); } get actionsLabel() { return `Actions${this.selectionCount > 0 ? ' (' + this.selectionCount + ')' : ''}`; } get mobileMode$() { return this._host.isMobileMode(); } get tabletMode$() { return this._host.isTabletMode(); } ngOnChanges(changes: SimpleChanges) { if (changes && changes.hasOwnProperty('searchValue')) { this.showSearch = true; } if (changes && changes.hasOwnProperty('columnMap')) { const keys = ColumnService.read(this.tableType); if (keys) { const values = this.columnMap.filter((column) => { return keys.indexOf(column.key) > -1; }); this.selectedColumns.select(...values); } else { this.resetColumns(); } } } search(term = '') { this.searchValue = term; this.searchValueChange.emit(term); } resetColumns() { const values = this.columnMap.filter((column) => { if (column.defaultShow) { return !!column.defaultShow(); } return true; }); this.selectedColumns.select(...values); ColumnService.clear(this.tableType); } storeColumns() { ColumnService.store(this.tableType, this.selectedColumns.selected); } }

I’ve tried moving the div tags at the beginning inside the app-table-actions tag it doesn’t show on the page. I tried moving just the button and mat-menu without the div tags and it doesn’t show. Do I need to create a separate component for the button and mat-menu? Or could it be an issue with the app-table-actions?