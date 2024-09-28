Search by field that contains button and mat-menu not showing inside of table

I am working on creating a Search by field that when clicked on will have a check box to search by address. It is a button with mat-menu component. I want to add it inside of the app-table-actions components. Any time I try to add it inside of the app-table-actions tags it doesn’t show at all but if I move it outside of the tags it shows above the table as seen in the image. I want the Search By field to be next to Filter Tags.
In the angular html file, I currently have the button and mat-menu inside of div tags above the app-table actions.
<div aria-label="View columns"
class="d-flex align-content-center view-columns mr-3">
<button class="mr-0 btn btn-outline-secondary d-flex flex-nowrap text-nowrap"
[disabled]="searchFields.length === 0"
[matMenuTriggerFor]="searchByMenu">
<mat-icon>filter_alt</mat-icon>
<span class="mx-1">{{ 'Search by field' }}</span>
</button>
<mat-menu
#searchByMenu="matMenu"
[overlapTrigger]="false">
<ng-template [ngForOf]="searchFields" let-column ngFor>
<div *ngIf="(column.field !== undefined)"
mat-menu-item>
<mat-checkbox [checked]="selectedSearchFields.isSelected(column)"
(change)="selectedSearchFields.toggle(column);
getUnitList()"
(click)="$event.stopPropagation()"
>
<span class="select-column-label">{{ column.label }}</span>
</mat-checkbox>
</div>
</ng-template>
</mat-menu>
</div>
<app-table-actions actionsType="primary"
[(searchValue)]="searchValue"
(searchValueChange)="searchValue = $event; searchChanged.emit()">
<lf-tags taggableType="Owner"
taggableMode="Filter"
placeholder="Filter Tags..."
[hasArchived]="membersStatusFilter === 'archived'"
(itemAdded)="selectedTags.select($event); loadPeople.emit()"
(itemChange)="selectedTags.updateFilter($event); loadPeople.emit()"
(itemRemoved)="selectedTags.deselect($event); loadPeople.emit()"
(itemsCleared)="selectedTags.clear(); loadPeople.emit()">
</lf-tags>
<app-selection-button *ngIf="selection.hasValue()"
(onClick)="showSelectedMembers.emit()">
{{ selection.selected.length }}
</app-selection-button>
<app-button *ngIf="jwt.admin || jwt.superUser"
[svg]="'settings'"
[iconClasses]="['mr-1']"
[routeTo]="'/app/settings/organization/permissions'">
{{ 'Manage Permissions' }}
</app-button>
<app-add-button *ngIf="hasWriteAccess"
[buttonClasses]="['mr-0']"
[routeTo]="['/app/owner/create']">
{{ 'Add Owners' }}
</app-add-button>
<ng-container *mobileActions>
<button *ngIf="jwt.admin || jwt.superUser"
[routerLink]="'/app/settings/organization/permissions'" mat-menu-item>{{ 'Manage
Permissions' }}</button>
<button *ngIf="hasWriteAccess" [routerLink]="['/app/owner/create']" mat-menu-
item>. {{ 'Add Owners' }}</button>
</ng-container>
</app-table-actions>
<div class="payhoa-table-responsive fadeIn animated" [class.no-scroll]="(isLoading ||
(tableDataSource.loading$ | async))">
<mat-table [dataSource]="tableDataSource"
[trackBy]="trackMember"
class="payhoa-table"
matSort
matSortActive="name"
matSortDirection="asc"
matSortDisableClear="true"
(contentChanged)="loadingState$.next(false); contentChanged.emit()">
<!-- render templates -->
<ng-template #emptyCell><span class="add-ashy-blue">--</span></ng-template>
<ng-container matColumnDef="select">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>
<mat-checkbox [checked]="isAllSelected()"
[indeterminate]="hasASelection() && !isAllSelected()"
(change)="$event ? masterToggle() : null"></mat-checkbox>
</mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<mat-checkbox [checked]="selection.isSelected(row)"
(change)="$event ? toggleSelection(row) : null"></mat-
checkbox>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<!-- columns -->
<ng-container matColumnDef="name">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Name' }}</mat-header-
cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<app-button type="link"
[buttonClasses]="['mr-0']"
[routerLink]="['/app/members/' + row.id]">
{{ row.name }}
</app-button>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="email">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Email' }}</mat-header-
cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<span *ngIf="row.email; else emptyCell" class="w-100">
{{ row.email }}
</span>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="status">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef class="mat-column-shorter" mat-sort-header>
{{ 'Owner Status' }}</mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row" class="mat-column-shorter">{{ row.status }}
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="permission">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef class="mat-column-shorter" mat-sort-header
>{{ 'Permissions' }}</mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row" class="mat-column-shorter">
{{ row.permission }}
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="lastLogin">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Last login' }}</mat-
header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<ng-template #neverLoginCell><span class="add-ashy-blue">{{ 'Never' }}
</span></ng-template>
<span *ngIf="row.lastLogin; else neverLoginCell">{{ row.lastLogin |
legfiDate:'MM/DD/YYYY' }}</span>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="unitsString">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef mat-sort-header>{{ 'Units' }}</mat-header-
cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<ng-container *ngIf="row.units.length > 0; else emptyCell">
<span class="d-flex flex-column align-items-start">
<ng-container *ngFor="let unit of row.units">
<app-unit-button [unit]="unit"
[isDisabled]="!hasUnitAccess"
[routeTo]="'/app/unit/detail/' + unit.id">
</app-unit-button>
</ng-container>
</span>
</ng-container>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="tags">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>{{ 'Tags' }}</mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let member">
<lf-tags *ngIf="!isLoading && !(tableDataSource.loading$ | async)"
taggableType="Owner"
taggableMode="Table"
[doSuppressHoverButton]="true"
[taggableId]="member.id"
[isEditable]="true"
[hasArchived]="membersStatusFilter === 'archived'"
[(items)]="member.tags">
</lf-tags>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<ng-container matColumnDef="actions">
<mat-header-cell *matHeaderCellDef>{{ 'Actions' }}</mat-header-cell>
<mat-cell *matCellDef="let row">
<ng-container *ngIf="actionsTemplate">
<ng-container *ngTemplateOutlet="actionsTemplate; context: { member:
row }"></ng-container>
</ng-container>
</mat-cell>
</ng-container>
<div *matNoDataRow class="table-row mat-empty">
<app-jumbotron [headerText]="isLoading || (tableDataSource.loading$ | async) ?
' ' : 'No owners to display.'"
[classList]="['mx-5']"
[showEmptyImg]="false">
</app-jumbotron>
</div>
<mat-header-row *matHeaderRowDef="displayedColumns; sticky: true"></mat-header-
row>
<mat-row *matRowDef="let row; columns: displayedColumns;"></mat-row>
</mat-table>
<!-- loading -->
<div *ngIf="isLoading || (tableDataSource.loading$ | async)" class="payhoa-loading
animate fadeIn">
<mat-spinner [diameter]="60"
[strokeWidth]="8"></mat-spinner>
</div>
</div>
<mat-paginator [disabled]="isLoading || (tableDataSource.loading$ | async)"
[length]="totalRecords"
[pageSizeOptions]="pageSizeOptions" [pageSize]="pageSize"
(page)="loadingState$.next(true)">
</mat-paginator>
app-table-actions component typescript
@Directive({
selector: '[bulkActions]',
})
export class TableBulkActionsDirective
{
constructor(public templateRef: TemplateRef<unknown>) {
}
}
@Component({
selector: 'app-table-actions',
templateUrl: './table-actions.component.html',
})
export class TableActionsComponent implements OnChanges
{
// search, if applicable
@Input() searchValue: string;
@Output() searchValueChange: EventEmitter<string> = new EventEmitter<string>();
// columns menu
@Input() tableType: TableTypeNames;
@Input() columnMap: ColumnMap[];
@Input() newColumnButton = false;
@Input() selectedColumns: SelectionModel<TableColumn>;
@Output() selectedColumnsChange: EventEmitter<SelectionModel<TableColumn>> = new
EventEmitter<SelectionModel<TableColumn>>();
// actions menu
@Input() selectionCount = 0;
@Input() actionsType: ButtonType = 'default';
// ng-content for mat-menu-items and bulk actions
@ContentChild(TableActionsDirective) items!: TableActionsDirective;
@ContentChild(TableActionsMobileDirective) mobileItems!: TableActionsMobileDirective;
@ContentChild(TableBulkActionsDirective) bulkActionItems!: TableBulkActionsDirective;
showSearch = false;
constructor(private _host: HostListenerService) {
}
get availableColumns() {
return this.columnMap.filter((column) => {
if (!column.title) {
return false;
}
if (column.disabled) {
return !column.disabled();
}
return true;
});
}
get actionsLabel() {
return `Actions${this.selectionCount > 0 ? ' (' + this.selectionCount + ')' :
''}`;
}
get mobileMode$() {
return this._host.isMobileMode();
}
get tabletMode$() {
return this._host.isTabletMode();
}
ngOnChanges(changes: SimpleChanges) {
if (changes && changes.hasOwnProperty('searchValue')) {
this.showSearch = true;
}
if (changes && changes.hasOwnProperty('columnMap')) {
const keys = ColumnService.read(this.tableType);
if (keys) {
const values = this.columnMap.filter((column) => {
return keys.indexOf(column.key) > -1;
});
this.selectedColumns.select(...values);
} else {
this.resetColumns();
}
}
}
search(term = '') {
this.searchValue = term;
this.searchValueChange.emit(term);
}
resetColumns() {
const values = this.columnMap.filter((column) => {
if (column.defaultShow) {
return !!column.defaultShow();
}
return true;
});
this.selectedColumns.select(...values);
ColumnService.clear(this.tableType);
}
storeColumns() {
ColumnService.store(this.tableType, this.selectedColumns.selected);
}
}
I’ve tried moving the div tags at the beginning inside the app-table-actions tag it doesn’t show on the page. I tried moving just the button and mat-menu without the div tags and it doesn’t show. Do I need to create a separate component for the button and mat-menu? Or could it be an issue with the app-table-actions?