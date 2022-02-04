When selecting a checkbox show an input with ionic

Hello, everyone!

I’ve been looking for a long time and haven’t found anything like it. I want a function in typescript that when selecting a checkbox a text input appears next to it to enter numbers.

Ionic tags:

<button (click)="toggleShow()" type="checkbox" >show/hide</button> <div *ngIf="isShown" class="row container-fluid" id="divshow" > Div Content </div>

Typescript function:

isShown: boolean = false ; // hidden by default toggleShow() { this.isShown = ! this.isShown; }

So far I have this, but when selecting a checkbox, the text input appears in all the others.