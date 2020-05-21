Menu click working on report component but report details no

I work on angular 7 app contain two component
report
reportdetails
when i open my app main component is report component
report component have left side menu when click on reportid it go to reportdetail component and based on report id
it display data related to it on report detail component
my problem if you click any report id from menu on report detail component not working and
if click on menu on any report id on report component it working
Not working when click on any report from menu on report details component no effect happen
but component report that have menu working so how to solve this issue please ?
menu have issue as below
<div class="row" style="display: block;float: left;margin-left:10px; margin-top: 2px;">
<div class="page-sidebar navbar-collapse collapse">
<nav class="colsm12" id="">
<ul *ngFor="let rep of reportlist" class="accordion" style="margin-top:2px;" class="page-sidebar-menu" data-keep-expanded="false" data-auto-scroll="true" data-slide-speed="200">
<li class="active open">
<a id="menu" >
<i class="rep.menuIcon"></i>
<span >{{rep.reportCategory}}</span>
</a>
<ul *ngFor="let subrep of subreportlist" style="display:block;" id="submenu" style="padding-left:7px;">
<div *ngIf="subrep.reportCategoryID === rep.reportCategoryID" class="wrapper" >
<a [routerLink]="['/pages/report/reportdetails']" [queryParams]="{id: subrep.reportID}" >
<span class="sideNav nav navbar">{{subrep.reportName}}</span>
</a>
</div>
</ul>
</ul>
</nav>
</div>
</div>
<div class="col-12">
<router-outlet></router-outlet>
</div>