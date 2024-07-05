Material & Angular not working for me

Hello All,

I’m working through a tutorial to learn Angular 17 and I’m stuck getting Material components to work with the Angular application. Put together a script to display a button, basic copy/past but the buttons aren’t reflecting the output that appears on material.angular.io site.

my buttons appear as black but the example the buttons appear blue… I included the links below

What am I missing.

app.component.html

<section> <div class="example-label">Flat</div> <div class="example-button-row"> <button mat-raised-button>Basic</button> <button mat-flat-button disabled>Disabled</button> <a mat-flat-button href="https://www.google.com/" target="_blank">Link</a> </div> </section>

app.component.ts

import { Component } from '@angular/core'; import { RouterOutlet } from '@angular/router'; import { MatButtonModule } from '@angular/material/button'; import {MatSlideToggleModule} from '@angular/material/slide-toggle'; @Component({ selector: 'app-root', standalone: true, imports: [RouterOutlet, MatButtonModule], templateUrl: './app.component.html', styleUrl: './app.component.css' }) export class AppComponent { title = 'AppComponent'; }

app.component.css

.example-button-row .mat-mdc-button-base { margin: 8px 8px 8px 0; }

sample of package.json - as you can see angular material is installed

"@angular/animations": "^17.3.0", "@angular/cdk": "^17.3.10", "@angular/common": "^17.3.0", "@angular/compiler": "^17.3.0", "@angular/core": "^17.3.0", "@angular/forms": "^17.3.0", "@angular/material": "^17.3.10",

Link to my script and as you can see its black:

https://9000-idx-learning-1716289302225.cluster-fnjdffmttjhy2qqdugh3yehhs2.cloudworkstations.dev/?monospaceUid=72457

this link is from material.angular.io site and example:

https://stackblitz.com/run?file=package.json