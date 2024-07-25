How to avoid having javascript in PHP file?

I have a Wordpress plugin based on the Lightgallery Javascript plugin. Javascript is needed to initialize the javascript gallery, and different galleries can have different settings (which is defined in the JS that initalizes the gallery).

My code works, but it’s pretty messy having PHP and JS in the same file…

Here’s some example code from Lightgallery

<div id="gallery-container">
  <div class="gallery-items">
    <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
  </div>
  <div class="gallery-items">
    <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
  </div>
  <div class="gallery-items">
    <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
  </div>
  <div class="gallery-items">
    <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
  </div>
  <div class="gallery-items">
    <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
    <span>+10</span>
  </div>

</div>

const $dynamicGallery = document.getElementById("gallery-container");
const dynamicGallery = window.lightGallery($dynamicGallery, {
  dynamic: true,
  plugins: [lgZoom, lgVideo, lgThumbnail],
  dynamicEl: [
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@dann">Dan</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on November 13, 2018</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@kylepyt">Kyle Peyton</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on September 14, 2016</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jxnsartstudio">Garrett Jackson</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on May 8, 2020</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4>
                    <p>Description of the slide 4</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@bruno_adam">Bruno Adam</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on January 6, 2021</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@sigmund">Sigmund</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on November 6, 2019</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@chow_parij">Parij Borgohain</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on January 19, 2020</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@inespiazzese">Ines Piazzese</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on September 1, 2020</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rdsaunders">Richard Saunders</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on June 19, 2019</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jalanmeier">J. Meier</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on October 17, 2019</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                    <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4>
                    <p>Published on October 6, 2020</p>
                </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4>
                <p>Description of the slide 1</p>
            </div>`
    },
    {
      video: {
        source: [
          {
            src: "https://www.lightgalleryjs.com//videos/video1.mp4",
            type: "video/mp4"
          }
        ],
        attributes: { preload: false, controls: true }
      },
      thumb:
        "https://www.lightgalleryjs.com//images/demo/html5-video-poster.jpg",
      subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions">
                <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4>
                <p>Description of the slide 2</p>
            </div>`
    },
    {
      src:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80",
      responsive:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800",
      thumb:
        "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80"
    },
    {
      src: "//www.youtube.com/watch?v=egyIeygdS_E",
      poster: "https://img.youtube.com/vi/egyIeygdS_E/maxresdefault.jpg",
      thumb: "https://img.youtube.com/vi/egyIeygdS_E/maxresdefault.jpg"
    }
  ]
});
document.querySelectorAll(".gallery-items").forEach((el, index) => {
  el.addEventListener("click", () => {
    dynamicGallery.openGallery(index);
  });
});

The dynamicEl array is the array that defines the images that are displayed in the gallery.

To clean up your code and separate PHP from JavaScript in your WordPress plugin, you can use the following approach:

Enqueue Scripts Properly: Use wp_enqueue_script to add your JavaScript files.
Localize Script: Use wp_localize_script to pass PHP data to your JavaScript files.
Separate JavaScript Logic: Move the JavaScript logic to a separate .js file.

Here’s a step-by-step example:

PHP (functions.php or a plugin file)

function enqueue_lightgallery_scripts() {
    // Enqueue Lightgallery CSS and JS
    wp_enqueue_style('lightgallery-css', 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lightgallery.js@1.6.12/dist/css/lightgallery.min.css');
    wp_enqueue_script('lightgallery-js', 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/lightgallery.js@1.6.12/dist/js/lightgallery.min.js', array('jquery'), null, true);
    
    // Enqueue your custom script
    wp_enqueue_script('custom-lightgallery-js', get_template_directory_uri() . '/js/custom-lightgallery.js', array('lightgallery-js'), null, true);
    
    // Localize script to pass PHP data to JS
    wp_localize_script('custom-lightgallery-js', 'galleryData', array(
        'dynamicEl' => array(
            array(
                'src' => 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80',
                'thumb' => 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80',
                'subHtml' => '<div class="lightGallery-captions"><h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@dann">Dan</a></h4><p>Published on November 13, 2018</p></div>'
            ),
            // Add more items as needed
        )
    ));
}
add_action('wp_enqueue_scripts', 'enqueue_lightgallery_scripts');

JavaScript (custom-lightgallery.js)

jQuery(document).ready(function($) {
    const $dynamicGallery = document.getElementById("gallery-container");
    if ($dynamicGallery) {
        const dynamicGallery = window.lightGallery($dynamicGallery, {
            dynamic: true,
            plugins: [lgZoom, lgVideo, lgThumbnail],
            dynamicEl: galleryData.dynamicEl
        });
    }
});

HTML (in a template file)

<div id="gallery-container">
    <div class="gallery-items">
        <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
    </div>
    <div class="gallery-items">
        <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
    </div>
    <div class="gallery-items">
        <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
    </div>
    <div class="gallery-items">
        <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
    </div>
    <div class="gallery-items">
        <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" />
        <span>+10</span>
    </div>
</div>

This approach keeps your PHP and JavaScript separated, making your code cleaner and easier to manage. The wp_localize_script function is used to pass the dynamic gallery data from PHP to JavaScript, keeping the initialization logic in the JavaScript file.