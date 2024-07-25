How to avoid having javascript in PHP file?

I have a Wordpress plugin based on the Lightgallery Javascript plugin. Javascript is needed to initialize the javascript gallery, and different galleries can have different settings (which is defined in the JS that initalizes the gallery).

My code works, but it’s pretty messy having PHP and JS in the same file…

Here’s some example code from Lightgallery

<div id="gallery-container"> <div class="gallery-items"> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" /> </div> <div class="gallery-items"> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" /> </div> <div class="gallery-items"> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" /> </div> <div class="gallery-items"> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" /> </div> <div class="gallery-items"> <img src="https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" /> <span>+10</span> </div> </div>

const $dynamicGallery = document.getElementById("gallery-container"); const dynamicGallery = window.lightGallery($dynamicGallery, { dynamic: true, plugins: [lgZoom, lgVideo, lgThumbnail], dynamicEl: [ { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1542103749-8ef59b94f47e?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@dann">Dan</a></h4> <p>Published on November 13, 2018</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1473876988266-ca0860a443b8?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@kylepyt">Kyle Peyton</a></h4> <p>Published on September 14, 2016</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1588953936179-d2a4734c5490?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jxnsartstudio">Garrett Jackson</a></h4> <p>Published on May 8, 2020</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1591634616938-1dfa7ee2e617?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4> <p>Description of the slide 4</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609902726285-00668009f004?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@bruno_adam">Bruno Adam</a></h4> <p>Published on January 6, 2021</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573007974656-b958089e9f7b?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@sigmund">Sigmund</a></h4> <p>Published on November 6, 2019</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1579406842270-ea87c39a8a12?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@chow_parij">Parij Borgohain</a></h4> <p>Published on January 19, 2020</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1598911543663-37d77962beb1?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@inespiazzese">Ines Piazzese</a></h4> <p>Published on September 1, 2020</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1560885673-2cdc12600ec8?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rdsaunders">Richard Saunders</a></h4> <p>Published on June 19, 2019</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571292064306-669f0e758231?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jalanmeier">J. Meier</a></h4> <p>Published on October 17, 2019</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1601935111741-ae98b2b230b0?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4> <p>Published on October 6, 2020</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1609342122563-a43ac8917a3a?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4> <p>Description of the slide 1</p> </div>` }, { video: { source: [ { src: "https://www.lightgalleryjs.com//videos/video1.mp4", type: "video/mp4" } ], attributes: { preload: false, controls: true } }, thumb: "https://www.lightgalleryjs.com//images/demo/html5-video-poster.jpg", subHtml: `<div class="lightGallery-captions"> <h4>Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brookecagle">Brooke Cagle</a></h4> <p>Description of the slide 2</p> </div>` }, { src: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1400&q=80", responsive: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=480&q=80 480, https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=800&q=80 800", thumb: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1477322524744-0eece9e79640?ixid=MXwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHw%3D&ixlib=rb-1.2.1&auto=format&fit=crop&w=240&q=80" }, { src: "//www.youtube.com/watch?v=egyIeygdS_E", poster: "https://img.youtube.com/vi/egyIeygdS_E/maxresdefault.jpg", thumb: "https://img.youtube.com/vi/egyIeygdS_E/maxresdefault.jpg" } ] }); document.querySelectorAll(".gallery-items").forEach((el, index) => { el.addEventListener("click", () => { dynamicGallery.openGallery(index); }); });

The dynamicEl array is the array that defines the images that are displayed in the gallery.