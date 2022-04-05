Hidden HTML elements to store data?

I built a photo gallery plugin for my Wordpress site, which uses the Lightgallery Javascript plugin.

I currently use another plugin to store the images in the database. This solution works fine, however it requires a paid plugin.

I’m wondering if it’s feasible to store the images as some element hidden in the markup, then use the Gallery plugin to parse the markup for the hidden elements, and add the images dynamically.

The benefit, as I see it, would be that users wouldn’t have to have a separate plugin to store the images in the database, rather, they could add the images to the_content() and let the Gallery plugin parse the markup and add them to the slider.

Is this feasible? What would the downsides be?