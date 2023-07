I am using the Lightgallery Javascript plugin for a photo gallery on a Wordpress site.

As I have it now, I have a PHP script that will echo out the JS that I need to initialize the gallery.

The images are added to the gallery when the gallery is initialized, so I have to loop through them on the backend somehow to pass them to the gallery.

Using PHP to echo out the script seems to work, but it’s…messy.

Is there an alternative to echoing the entire JS script in PHP?