Returning webmaster after 15 year break...what's changed?

Hey everyone -

I’m not even sure if sitepoint is still the place to be for webmasters, but it was the top forum back in 2006-2007 when I started launching websites. I guess the forum has changed a lot, because I couldn’t dig up my old account, unfortunately. Its probably best not to see what I was posting when I was 16-17 years old, anyways.

I made a decent amount of money back then from Adsense, YPN, and affiliate ads, but ending up selling most of those websites here on Sitepoint (I guess that’s Flippa now?).

Anyways, I’ve decided to come back to the webmaster world to try and bring in some extra income into my life and was wondering if anyone could point me in the right direction. Here are some questions for you veterans:

What other forums/discord channels are good for people like me to join?

How has the industry changed in the past 15 years? I know mobile responsiveness is a priority, but are people still making money online?

What are your favorite ways of monetizing a content website?

How has SEO changed over the past 15 years? I presume I still need good content, h1 keywords, easy to navigate website, and strong backlinks, right?

Is there any advice you’d be willing to share?

Thanks again all - looking forward to rejoining the community!