Refreshing a table

i have this form
Im trying to submit the form using fetch()
poc_form.addEventListener('submit', e => {
e.preventDefault();
const data = new URLSearchParams();
for(const p of new FormData(poc_form)) {
data.append(p[0], p[1], p[2], p[3]);
}
fetch('add_poc_engine.php', {
method: 'POST',
body: data
}).then(response => response.text()).then(response => {
document.querySelector('.poc_msg').innerHTML = response;
}).catch(error => console.log(error));
update_poc();
});
function update_poc(){
const xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhttp.onload = function(){
document.querySelector("#poc_table").innerHTML = this.responseText;
}
xhttp.open("GET","updated_poc_table.php");
xhttp.send();
}
the result is
Is it ok that im using the fetch() to post and add to the table and ajax to refresh the table, or s there a better way?