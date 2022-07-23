Refreshing a table

i have this form



poc_form.addEventListener('submit', e => { e.preventDefault(); const data = new URLSearchParams(); for(const p of new FormData(poc_form)) { data.append(p[0], p[1], p[2], p[3]); } fetch('add_poc_engine.php', { method: 'POST', body: data }).then(response => response.text()).then(response => { document.querySelector('.poc_msg').innerHTML = response; }).catch(error => console.log(error)); update_poc(); }); function update_poc(){ const xhttp = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhttp.onload = function(){ document.querySelector("#poc_table").innerHTML = this.responseText; } xhttp.open("GET","updated_poc_table.php"); xhttp.send(); }

Im trying to submit the form using fetch()

the result is



Is it ok that im using the fetch() to post and add to the table and ajax to refresh the table, or s there a better way?