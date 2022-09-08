Other ways to replace a table row?

JavaScript


fetch() is not always reliable AFAIK because it is async. I have tried to edit and replace a table row in a reliable way for some days and found this way to replace a table row. Maybe reliable?

  1. Edit record
  2. fetch the record with delay
  3. update the table
async function update_sql(url, json) {
  let body = get_updatebody(json)
  let obj = JSON.parse(json);
  let id = obj[mod_id]
  await fetch(url, body)
    .then(response => (response.json())) //no return values
    .then(get_newrow(id));
  finish()
  tippy2()
}

function get_newrow(id) {
  setTimeout(function() {
    let url = "https://api3.go4webdev.org/" + mod + "/id/" + id;
    fetch(url)
      .then(response => response.json())
      .then(newdata => replace_tablerow(newdata))
  }, 250);
}

function replace_tablerow(data) {
 alert(JSON.stringify(data))
 let row = document.querySelector('table tr[data-id="' + data[mod_id] + '"]');
 for (let key in data) {
    let val = data[key];
    let cell = row.querySelector('td[data-key="' + key + '"]');
    if (cell) cell.innerHTML = val;
  }
}

Theoretically I can edit and send return values, but this only seems to result in object.Promise answer. I interpret that this is not reliable at all…

  1. Edit record and send return values
  2. Replace the table row with returned values

Questions:

  1. Is there a even more reliable way to edit a record and update the table row with new values?
  2. Is there a way to read return values in Javascript and update a table row?
  3. Is there any other ways to do this that are even simpler?