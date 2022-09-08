Other ways to replace a table row?

fetch() is not always reliable AFAIK because it is async. I have tried to edit and replace a table row in a reliable way for some days and found this way to replace a table row. Maybe reliable?
- Edit record
- fetch the record with delay
- update the table
async function update_sql(url, json) {
let body = get_updatebody(json)
let obj = JSON.parse(json);
let id = obj[mod_id]
await fetch(url, body)
.then(response => (response.json())) //no return values
.then(get_newrow(id));
finish()
tippy2()
}
function get_newrow(id) {
setTimeout(function() {
let url = "https://api3.go4webdev.org/" + mod + "/id/" + id;
fetch(url)
.then(response => response.json())
.then(newdata => replace_tablerow(newdata))
}, 250);
}
function replace_tablerow(data) {
alert(JSON.stringify(data))
let row = document.querySelector('table tr[data-id="' + data[mod_id] + '"]');
for (let key in data) {
let val = data[key];
let cell = row.querySelector('td[data-key="' + key + '"]');
if (cell) cell.innerHTML = val;
}
}
Theoretically I can edit and send return values, but this only seems to result in
object.Promise answer. I interpret that this is not reliable at all…
- Edit record and send return values
- Replace the table row with returned values
Questions:
- Is there a even more reliable way to edit a record and update the table row with new values?
- Is there a way to read return values in Javascript and update a table row?
- Is there any other ways to do this that are even simpler?