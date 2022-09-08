Other ways to replace a table row?

fetch() is not always reliable AFAIK because it is async. I have tried to edit and replace a table row in a reliable way for some days and found this way to replace a table row. Maybe reliable?

Edit record fetch the record with delay update the table

async function update_sql(url, json) { let body = get_updatebody(json) let obj = JSON.parse(json); let id = obj[mod_id] await fetch(url, body) .then(response => (response.json())) //no return values .then(get_newrow(id)); finish() tippy2() } function get_newrow(id) { setTimeout(function() { let url = "https://api3.go4webdev.org/" + mod + "/id/" + id; fetch(url) .then(response => response.json()) .then(newdata => replace_tablerow(newdata)) }, 250); } function replace_tablerow(data) { alert(JSON.stringify(data)) let row = document.querySelector('table tr[data-id="' + data[mod_id] + '"]'); for (let key in data) { let val = data[key]; let cell = row.querySelector('td[data-key="' + key + '"]'); if (cell) cell.innerHTML = val; } }

Theoretically I can edit and send return values, but this only seems to result in object.Promise answer. I interpret that this is not reliable at all…

Edit record and send return values Replace the table row with returned values

