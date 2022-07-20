Confusion with fetch()

Im submitting this form using fetch and am confused in displaying the data
<form id="add_poc_form" onsubmit="return fetchpost()">
...
<script>
function fetchpost () {
// (A) GET FORM DATA
var form = document.getElementById("add_poc_form");
var data = new FormData(form);
// (B) FETCH
fetch("add_poc_engine.php", {
method: "post",
body: data
})
.then((res) => { return res.text(); })
.then((txt) => { console.log(txt); })
.catch((err) => { console.log(err); });
// (C) PREVENT HTML FORM SUBMIT
return false;
}
</script>
the result,
then, if I refresh
so its working, but can I get the table to refresh when the function runs?