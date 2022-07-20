Confusion with fetch()

Im submitting this form using fetch and am confused in displaying the data

 <form id="add_poc_form" onsubmit="return fetchpost()">
...
    <script>
    function fetchpost () {
      // (A) GET FORM DATA
      var form = document.getElementById("add_poc_form");
      var data = new FormData(form);

      // (B) FETCH
      fetch("add_poc_engine.php", {
        method: "post",
        body: data
      })
      .then((res) => { return res.text(); })
      .then((txt) => { console.log(txt); })
      .catch((err) => { console.log(err); });

      // (C) PREVENT HTML FORM SUBMIT
      return false;
    }
    </script>

the result,

image
image1920×1080 119 KB

then, if I refresh
image
image1920×1080 147 KB

so its working, but can I get the table to refresh when the function runs?