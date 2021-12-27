Fetch using POST, data changed when retrieved in php file

I am having a problem where a fetch using POST data which seems to be appending “#0” to a POST item.

The code which invokes the POST function

POST({'family': fn, 'mode': 'no-cors', 'cmd': "ged", 'ged': JSON.stringify(ged)});

The POST function which handles http requests

let POST = async function(args) { let fd = new FormData(); fd.append('family', localStorage.getItem('family')); for (const item in args) { console.log(item + " : " + args[item]); fd.append(item, args[item]); } let response = await fetch('import.php', {method : 'POST', body : fd}); console.log(response); let txt = await response.text(); console.log(txt); let reply = $responseObj(txt); if(reply.json) { if(reply.json.status === "ok") { // popup(reply.json.data); } else { console.log(txt); return false; } } else { popup(txt); return txt; } }

I have plonked a console.log to show the items and their values when appending them to the formData object

console log showing the formData items(except the data which is quite large )

family : TEST1

import.js:72 mode : no-cors

import.js:72 cmd : ged

console log showing part of the error message returned by the php file

“data”:“Unknown cmd sent in POST request. cmd: ged#0 {main}”

The php file just runs the cmd through a switch statement and returns an error message when an unknown command is received.

I did wonder if the #0 may be because the cmd item was the first item in the object parameter and the first item added to the formData object so I changed the order of the items with no change.

I have no idea what the cause of this is.

The app was working 12 months or so ago.