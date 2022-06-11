Props.img not displaying

Learning about props in react atm, I’m having an issue whereby when I try to pass an image as a prop its won’t display properly, see the screenshot below

Here’s my code in App.js

import React from “react”;
import Navbar from “./components/Navbar”
import Hero from “./components/Hero”
import Card from “./components/Card”

export default function App(){
return(

    <div>
        <Navbar />
        <Hero />
        <Card
            img="./images/katie.png"
            rating={5.0}
            reviewcount={6}
            country="usa"
            title="Life lessons from Katie Zaferes"
            price={138}
        />

    </div>
)

}

and where I’m trying to pass the image into

import React from “react”

import star from “…/images/star.png”

export default function Card(props){

return(
    <div className="div1">
        <img src={`../images/${props.img}`}   className="katie1"/>
        <div className="card-stats">
            <img src={star} className="card--star" />
            <span>{props.rating}</span>
            <span className="grey">({props.reviewcount}) </span>
            <span className="grey">{props.country}</span>
        </div>
        <p>{props.title}</p>
        <p>From ${props.price} / person</p>
    </div>
)

}
Any ideas? I’ve tried moving the images folder to the public folder but react doesn’t seem to like that as I get an error message “images can’t be outside of the src folder”