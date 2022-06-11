Learning about props in react atm, I’m having an issue whereby when I try to pass an image as a prop its won’t display properly, see the screenshot below
Here’s my code in App.js
import React from “react”;
import Navbar from “./components/Navbar”
import Hero from “./components/Hero”
import Card from “./components/Card”
export default function App(){
return(
<div>
<Navbar />
<Hero />
<Card
img="./images/katie.png"
rating={5.0}
reviewcount={6}
country="usa"
title="Life lessons from Katie Zaferes"
price={138}
/>
</div>
)
}
and where I’m trying to pass the image into
import React from “react”
import star from “…/images/star.png”
export default function Card(props){
return(
<div className="div1">
<img src={`../images/${props.img}`} className="katie1"/>
<div className="card-stats">
<img src={star} className="card--star" />
<span>{props.rating}</span>
<span className="grey">({props.reviewcount}) </span>
<span className="grey">{props.country}</span>
</div>
<p>{props.title}</p>
<p>From ${props.price} / person</p>
</div>
)
}
Any ideas? I’ve tried moving the images folder to the public folder but react doesn’t seem to like that as I get an error message “images can’t be outside of the src folder”