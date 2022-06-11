Learning about props in react atm, I’m having an issue whereby when I try to pass an image as a prop its won’t display properly, see the screenshot below

Here’s my code in App.js

import React from “react”;

import Navbar from “./components/Navbar”

import Hero from “./components/Hero”

import Card from “./components/Card”

export default function App(){

return(

<div> <Navbar /> <Hero /> <Card img="./images/katie.png" rating={5.0} reviewcount={6} country="usa" title="Life lessons from Katie Zaferes" price={138} /> </div> )

}

and where I’m trying to pass the image into

import React from “react”

import star from “…/images/star.png”

export default function Card(props){

return( <div className="div1"> <img src={`../images/${props.img}`} className="katie1"/> <div className="card-stats"> <img src={star} className="card--star" /> <span>{props.rating}</span> <span className="grey">({props.reviewcount}) </span> <span className="grey">{props.country}</span> </div> <p>{props.title}</p> <p>From ${props.price} / person</p> </div> )

}

Any ideas? I’ve tried moving the images folder to the public folder but react doesn’t seem to like that as I get an error message “images can’t be outside of the src folder”