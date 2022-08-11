Render image conditionally

Hello awesome devs, i am working with this fake data (an array of 2 objects) in my react app project. One of image key in the objects doesn’t have a value. After mapping through the array of data, an image, a button are displayed.
What I want to achieve is to set the image for the first object to (https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1511044568932-338cba0ad803?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1170&q=80) when it’s button is clicked:
const catsArr = [
{
id: 1,
image: ' ',
name: 'cat 1',
},
{
id: 2,
image: 'https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1533738363-b7f9aef128ce?ixlib=rb-1.2.1&ixid=MnwxMjA3fDB8MHxwaG90by1wYWdlfHx8fGVufDB8fHx8&auto=format&fit=crop&w=1035&q=80 ',
name: 'cat 2',
},
]
const Cats = () => {
return (
{catsArr.map((cat) => {
return <div key={cat.id}>
<img src={cat.img} alt={cat.name}/>
<button>{cat.name}</button>
</div>
}
)}
)
}
export default Cats