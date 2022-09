Hi,

I have a javascript code which adds some images to a div.

for(const image of data.images) { let img = document.createElement("img"); let ext = image.url.lastIndexOf("."); img.src = app.config.imageurl + "/" + image.url.substr(0, ext) + "_kl" + image.url.substr(ext); imageDiv.appendChild(img); }

and the DOM looks like expected:

but the images are not shown in the browser:

but when I call the url directly, the image is there:

So anyone has any idea what’s going wrong here?