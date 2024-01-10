Programming, why so difficult?

pinkod02: pinkod02: because I think that dealing with ill-thought-out languages is a waste of time,

This, and reading your other threads to me points to you having a fundamental attitude problem with regards to learning things. That is, anything you don’t immediately understand is simply impossible to understand and so not worth learning. You then blame your inability to immediately understand it on the designers/developers of said technology designing it incorrectly.

The fact that there are millions of people out in the world using JavaScript and Regular Expressions every day without any issues shows that they are not impossible to learn. Whatever issues you have learning them are personal to you, not a flaw in the technology.

Sometimes things don’t make sense immediately. The solution is to that is to keep reading and experimenting with them until they do, not just blame the tech/it’s developers. I’ve been working on Unit Testing off and on for the last year or more. I still struggle with a lot of the aspects of it, but with each attempt I learn a little more and get a little better.

If you truly feel that nothing makes sense even after repeatedly attempting to understand it, then all I can say to that is maybe programming just isn’t for you and you should put your energy toward something else you enjoy.

pinkod02: pinkod02: and reading your answer, I don’t even understand 5% of what is there and how it should work)

A big part of learning is asking questions, and just like anything else there are good ways and bad ways to ask questions. Your initial question isn’t great, but at least it is enough to provide some kind of basic guidance.

Following up is just as important as the initial question. You say you don’t understand even 5% of the answers, but that’s not helpful. What exactly don’t you understand? Show us some bit of code you don’t think you understand, and tell us what you think the code might mean. Take a wild guess if you have to. We can’t see what you’re thinking, so you have to tell us. The more you reveal about your thought process, the better we can correct or confirm it to help improve your understanding.