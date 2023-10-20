Question about the Javascript language, its difficulty lies in misunderstanding

pinkod02: pinkod02: there is no such education that would be understandable for people to begin to at least somehow understand Javascript,

If there is no such education that people can begin to understand Javascript, noone would be able to use it.

People can use it.

Ergo, there exists an education that people can begin to, and go beyond, understand Javascript.

I find your conclusion flawed.

pinkod02: pinkod02: that the language is not successful

The language is a primary component of web browsers, to the point that every major web browser in the world has an implementation of the javascript engine in it. I would not call that unsuccessful.

Again, I find your conclusion flawed.

pinkod02: pinkod02: the question is, where can you ideally learn Javascript, but only for free or is it impossible?

Every person is going to have a different “ideal” way to learn Javascript. Some learn best by doing. Some learn best by reading. Some learn best by seeing/hearing. Combinations and variations abound. So there wont be one global “ideal” way to learn Javascript.

Javascript is free, because again, its included in every major browser, and those are free. You can type javascript files and run them in your web browser for absolutely zero cost. There are many, many tutorials out there, also for free, that can teach you Javascript. Some will require some foundational knowledge of programming; others will attempt to go from the absolute zero knowledge position.