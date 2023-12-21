PHP not reading POST data sent from JavaScript fetch

I just updated my Debian system. Once back up and running I got back to work on my web app. My JavaScript code uses the fetch function to call PHP scripts, with parameters, to perform needed tasks. What used to work before I updated to Debian 12 doesn’t work now. PHP isn’t receiving the POST data. Here is a test version of my code.
window.addEventListener("load", onLoadHandler);
function onLoadHandler(){
let string1 = "When the cows come home";
let string2 = "Who let the dogs out?";
let data = {"cows":string1, "dogs": string2};
fetch("./test.php", {
method: 'POST',
body: JSON.stringify(data)
})
.then(response => response.json())
.then(function (stringData){
document.getElementById("text1").innerHTML = stringData["cows"];
document.getElementById("text2").innerHTML = stringData["dogs"];
})
.catch(function (error){
document.getElementById("text1").innerHTML = error;
})
}
<?php
// ======= Debugging aids ============
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);
$post_json = file_get_contents('php://input');
$sessionJSON = json_decode($post_json, true);
var_dump($sessionJSON);
$c = str_replace("cows", "alpacas", $sessionJSON["cows"]);
$d = str_replace("dogs", "cats", $sessionJSON["dogs"]);
$jsonStr = array("cows"=>$c, "dogs"=>$d);
echo json_encode($jsonStr);
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>PHP Test Errors</title>
<script type="module" src="./test.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>
</head>
<body>
<div id="text1"></div>
<br><br><br><br>
<div id="text2"></div>
<br><br><br><br>
</body>
</html>
The error messages I keep getting is the PHP variable $sessionJSON is null.
One part of my development setup that is different from what I had before is I now have the Apache Virtual Host configuration including an Alias directory, which is working. The purpose for the Alias directory is I am seeking to locate all my program file in one place (the /opt directory) and Alias them to different users. I also haven’t re-setup the home-grown TLS certificate for https.
Anyone know what could be causing the lack of communication?
Is it possible to read the http traffic?