PHP not reading POST data sent from JavaScript fetch

I just updated my Debian system. Once back up and running I got back to work on my web app. My JavaScript code uses the fetch function to call PHP scripts, with parameters, to perform needed tasks. What used to work before I updated to Debian 12 doesn’t work now. PHP isn’t receiving the POST data. Here is a test version of my code.

window.addEventListener("load", onLoadHandler); function onLoadHandler(){ let string1 = "When the cows come home"; let string2 = "Who let the dogs out?"; let data = {"cows":string1, "dogs": string2}; fetch("./test.php", { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify(data) }) .then(response => response.json()) .then(function (stringData){ document.getElementById("text1").innerHTML = stringData["cows"]; document.getElementById("text2").innerHTML = stringData["dogs"]; }) .catch(function (error){ document.getElementById("text1").innerHTML = error; }) }

<?php // ======= Debugging aids ============ ini_set('display_errors', 1); ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1); error_reporting(E_ALL); $post_json = file_get_contents('php://input'); $sessionJSON = json_decode($post_json, true); var_dump($sessionJSON); $c = str_replace("cows", "alpacas", $sessionJSON["cows"]); $d = str_replace("dogs", "cats", $sessionJSON["dogs"]); $jsonStr = array("cows"=>$c, "dogs"=>$d); echo json_encode($jsonStr);

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>PHP Test Errors</title> <script type="module" src="./test.js" charset="UTF-8"></script> </head> <body> <div id="text1"></div> <br><br><br><br> <div id="text2"></div> <br><br><br><br> </body> </html>

The error messages I keep getting is the PHP variable $sessionJSON is null.

One part of my development setup that is different from what I had before is I now have the Apache Virtual Host configuration including an Alias directory, which is working. The purpose for the Alias directory is I am seeking to locate all my program file in one place (the /opt directory) and Alias them to different users. I also haven’t re-setup the home-grown TLS certificate for https.

Anyone know what could be causing the lack of communication?

Is it possible to read the http traffic?