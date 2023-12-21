PHP not reading POST data sent from JavaScript fetch

I just updated my Debian system. Once back up and running I got back to work on my web app. My JavaScript code uses the fetch function to call PHP scripts, with parameters, to perform needed tasks. What used to work before I updated to Debian 12 doesn’t work now. PHP isn’t receiving the POST data. Here is a test version of my code.

window.addEventListener("load", onLoadHandler);

function onLoadHandler(){
    let string1 = "When the cows come home";
    let string2 = "Who let the dogs out?";
    let data = {"cows":string1, "dogs": string2};

    fetch("./test.php", {
        method: 'POST',
        body: JSON.stringify(data)
    })
        .then(response => response.json())
        .then(function (stringData){
            document.getElementById("text1").innerHTML = stringData["cows"];
            document.getElementById("text2").innerHTML = stringData["dogs"];
        })
        .catch(function (error){
            document.getElementById("text1").innerHTML = error;
        })
}

<?php
// ======= Debugging aids ============
ini_set('display_errors', 1);
ini_set('display_startup_errors', 1);
error_reporting(E_ALL);

$post_json = file_get_contents('php://input');
$sessionJSON = json_decode($post_json, true);

var_dump($sessionJSON);

$c = str_replace("cows", "alpacas", $sessionJSON["cows"]);
$d = str_replace("dogs", "cats", $sessionJSON["dogs"]);

$jsonStr = array("cows"=>$c, "dogs"=>$d);
echo json_encode($jsonStr);

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>PHP Test Errors</title>
        <script type="module" src="./test.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>
</head>
<body>

<div id="text1"></div>
<br><br><br><br>
<div id="text2"></div>
<br><br><br><br>

</body>
</html>

The error messages I keep getting is the PHP variable $sessionJSON is null.

One part of my development setup that is different from what I had before is I now have the Apache Virtual Host configuration including an Alias directory, which is working. The purpose for the Alias directory is I am seeking to locate all my program file in one place (the /opt directory) and Alias them to different users. I also haven’t re-setup the home-grown TLS certificate for https.

Anyone know what could be causing the lack of communication?

Is it possible to read the http traffic?