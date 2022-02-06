PHP & MYSQL Novice to Ninja, 7th edition

When I try to run the site using the “phpmysql7-OOP-EntryPoint” scripts I get a blank page in firefox and an error in Chrome " This page isn’t working “website” is currently unable to handle this request.

HTTP ERROR 500

I am not sure how to resolve this problem. I have upgraded my server to PHP 8.1 but what else must I do to get this to work ?? or a little help on where to start of fixing this problem ?