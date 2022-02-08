Php-mysql-novice-to-ninja-7th-edition

When running the Entry Point Framework example I am getting an error on the $controller line.

Warning : Undefined variable $controller in /var/www/html/autoload/classes/JokeWebsite.php on line 22

Fatal error : Uncaught Error: Call to a member function public() on null in /var/www/html/autoload/classes/EntryPoint.php:21 Stack trace: #0 /var/www/html/autoload/public/index.php(8): EntryPoint->run() #1 {main} thrown in /var/www/html/autoload/classes/EntryPoint.php on line 21

I am having trouble finding the cause of this error. Can anyone put me on the correct path. I did not update my apache to handle lowercase, is this the problem ?